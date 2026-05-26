UK Sanctions Crypto Exchange HTX Over Russia Links

The UK government has sanctioned crypto exchange HTX under its Russia sanctions regime, accusing the platform of providing financial services connected to entities linked to the Russian economy. The sanctions could increase pressure on exchange compliance frameworks as regulators intensify scrutiny around cross-border crypto flows tied to sanctioned jurisdictions.

The UK government has sanctioned crypto exchange HTX under its Russia sanctions regime, accusing the platform of providing financial services connected to entities linked to the Russian economy.

According to the UK statement of reasons, authorities believe there are reasonable grounds to suspect HTX supported or benefited the Russian government by providing financial services or economic resources tied to entities and individuals associated with the Russian economy.

The UK government has also introduced internet services sanctions, requiring UK-based internet providers, social media platforms, and app stores to take reasonable steps to prevent UK users from accessing HTX-related services and applications. The move marks one of the most significant UK sanctions actions involving a major crypto exchange in recent years. The decision also reflects how Western governments increasingly treat crypto exchanges as part of the broader global financial infrastructure, subject to geopolitical enforcement measures.

Rather than focusing solely on anti-money laundering compliance, regulators now appear more willing to impose sanctions directly on exchange operators accused of facilitating access to sanctioned financial networks. HTX remains one of the largest global crypto exchanges by trading activity and is widely associated with crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun.

However, the UK designation does not mention him directly. The sanctions could increase pressure on exchange compliance frameworks as regulators intensify scrutiny around cross-border crypto flows tied to sanctioned jurisdictions. The UK government sanctioned HTX under its Russia sanctions regime over alleged financial links involving A7 LLC and Garantex Europe OU





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Sanctions Crypto Exchange Russia Links HTX Crypto Entrepreneur Justin Sun

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia Uses Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile In Mass Attack On KyivThe intense aerial assault damaged buildings across the Ukrainian capital, including near government offices, residential buildings, schools and a market, Ukrainian authorities said.

Read more »

Huawei proposes new path for chip development amid US sanctionsBy Che Pan, Eduardo Baptista and Casey Hall SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies expects to design high-end chips by 2031 with transistor density equivalent to 1.4-

Read more »

Belarus Exiled Leader Visits Kyiv Amid Tensions with RussiaBelarus' exile opposition leader visited Kyiv on Monday amidst intensive Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital, with French President Emmanuel Macron speaking with Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Read more »

China’s Huawei reveals chip design breakthrough amid U.S. sanctionsHuawei Technologies said on Monday it will make industry-leading semiconductors using a new technology in five years, underscoring Beijing’s efforts to neutralize U.S. sanctions that have made it hard for China to build cutting-edge chips.

Read more »