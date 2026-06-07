UK's Lammy Challenges Vance Over Immigration Comments in Southampton Murder Case

A diplomatic dispute arises after U.S. Vice President JD Vance links a UK murder to mass migration. British Deputy PM David Lammy confronts Vance, correcting facts and noting the victim family's plea against divisive rhetoric.

A contentious exchange between British and U.S. political leaders has erupted following comments by U.S. Vice President JD Vance regarding a high-profile murder case in England.

Vance took to social media to express what he called 'righteous anger' over the stabbing death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton last December. He linked the crime to what he described as a 'mass invasion of migrants' and suggested that many newcomers 'despise the West.

' The killer, Vickrum Digwa, is a 23-year-old British citizen of Sikh faith who falsely claimed to police that he had been the victim of a racist assault by Nowak. Digwa was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years. Police officers who first responded initially treated the injured Nowak as a suspect before realizing he was the victim, an error now under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who also serves as Justice Secretary, challenged Vice President Vance during what he called a 'robust' telephone conversation. Lammy told Sky News he sought to correct what he saw as factual inaccuracies in Vance's statements. He emphasized that the convicted murderer was British, not a recent migrant, and was already behind bars.

Lammy also stressed that the victim's family, including Henry Nowak's father Mark, had explicitly stated the crime was not about racism or religion and had pleaded for the tragedy not to be exploited to create 'further division, hatred or tension.

' Lammy conveyed that Vance's social media post was unhelpful and contradictory to the family's wishes for common sense and safer streets rather than polarized rhetoric. The diplomatic friction highlights the sensitivity of cross-border political commentary on ongoing criminal cases and domestic social tensions. The incident underscores the differing narratives around immigration and integration that exist within the Anglo-American political sphere. While the police investigation into the initial response continues, both governments are navigating the fallout from transatlantic finger-pointing.

The Nowak family's request for restraint has become a central point in the debate, with Lammy using it to argue against inflammatory language from foreign officials. The episode serves as a reminder of how isolated criminal acts can be quickly drawn into broader geopolitical debates about migration, cultural identity, and law enforcement, often against the explicit desires of those most personally affected





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JD Vance David Lammy Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Southampton Murder Immigration Debate UK-US Relations Police Conduct

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