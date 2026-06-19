UK retail sales rebounded more strongly than expected in May, rising 1.2% after a revised drop in April. The data indicates resilient consumer spending despite high energy prices, though confidence remains low and government borrowing is high.

UK retail sales showed a stronger than expected rebound in May, with the Office for National Statistics reporting a 1.2% rise in sales volume. This follows a revised decline of 1% in April and marks the sharpest increase since January.

The performance exceeded forecasts, as economists had predicted a more modest 0.5% growth. The data points to resilient consumer behavior despite ongoing pressure from high energy prices. Favorable weather and promotional activities helped drive spending, particularly in department stores and household goods sectors. This resilience offers a glimmer of hope for the broader economy, which has faced headwinds from inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions affecting energy markets.

The consumer reaction suggests households may be adapting to higher costs by smoothing expenditures rather than cutting back drastically. The upbeat retail figures come amid a complex economic and political landscape. While a 13% increase in the UK energy price cap is set for July, recent declines in crude oil prices could ease petrol costs, potentially mitigating the worst outcomes for family budgets.

Economists are now revising down their peak inflation expectations, assuming the tentative US-Iran diplomatic truce holds and stabilizes energy markets. This could leave a more favorable economic situation for the next leader of the country, especially as speculation grows about a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a special parliamentary election win by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Despite the retail bounce, other indicators temper optimism.

A GfK consumer confidence survey for June remained below pre-crisis levels, with sentiment among young Britons hitting a two-year low. This highlights the uneven impact of the cost-of-living crisis. On the fiscal front, government borrowing in May reached its highest level since the pandemic, driven by rising debt interest payments. This constrains the fiscal space available to any incoming administration.

While the UK started the year as the fastest-growing economy among G7 nations, GDP contracted in April and second-quarter growth is anticipated to be modest. Thus, the retail rebound is a positive but isolated sign; broader economic momentum remains uncertain, with households still cautious and public finances strained





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UK Retail Sales Consumer Resilience Energy Prices Inflation Office For National Statistics Economic Growth Consumer Confidence Government Borrowing Keir Starmer Andy Burnham

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