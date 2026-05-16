A roundup of the latest UK news headlines, including the death of a person following a townhouse fire in Ottawa, a Neil Young connection in a Winnipeg house, and confusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejections.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester, attends a fringe meeting during the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, England, on September 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) One person is dead following a townhouse fire on Ottawa's Russell Road.

A Winnipeg house in Norwood Flats has a Neil Young connection. Confusion around postgraduate work permit language is resulting in rejections. China is set to buy 200 Boeing jets, according to Trump, fewer than expected. Connor Brown scores the winning goal as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at the hockey world championship.

Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend





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UK News Headlines Labour Party Conference Townhouse Fire Neil Young Connection Postgraduate Work Permit Language China Boeing Jets Connor Brown Hockey World Championship Victoria Day Weekend

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