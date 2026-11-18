UK annual inflation rises to 3.6% in October, driven by fuel costs. Economists warn the Bank of England faces pressure to raise interest rates again next month.

The Bank of England faces intensifying pressure to implement another increase in borrowing costs after official data revealed that United Kingdom inflation climbed to its highest point in twelve months. The Office for National Statistics confirmed that the annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% in October, moving up from 3.5% in the previous month. This upward trajectory ensures that the prospect of a second consecutive interest rate hike in December remains a very real possibility for monetary policymakers.

Fuel Costs Drive Inflation Spike

The primary driver behind this latest escalation in consumer price levels is the sharp increase in fuel expenses at the pump. The repercussions of the October energy price adjustments have continued to ripple through the economy, pushing inflation further away from the central bank's stated target of 2%. While global oil and gas prices have seen a recent pullback, the entrenched nature of these higher energy costs continues to exert significant upward pressure on household budgets and business operating expenses across the nation.

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December Rate Hike Likely

Most economic experts believe that policymakers will feel compelled to raise interest rates again in December despite the recent moderation in energy markets. Suren Thiru, the chief economist at ICAEW, stated that these latest figures make a December rate hike look difficult to avoid. The consensus among analysts suggests that the current inflationary momentum is strong enough to necessitate further tightening of monetary policy to prevent price growth from becoming entrenched.

Bank of England Policy Context

Earlier this month, the Bank of England raised its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years, moving it from 3.75% to 4%. This decision highlighted the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation down to its target level. The institution has indicated that the outlook for United Kingdom borrowing costs largely hinges on broader geopolitical factors, specifically referencing the impact of the Iran war on global supply chains and energy markets.

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Iran War Impact on Supply Chains

The main cause of the spike in inflation this year has been the sharp rise in fuel costs resulting from the Iran war and the ensuing bottlenecks in global shipping and logistics. These disruptions have squeezed global oil and gas supplies, pushing prices at the pump and household energy bills higher for millions of citizens. The conflict has created a sustained environment of supply-side inflation that the Bank of England is struggling to manage through interest rate adjustments alone.

Future Economic Outlook and Targets

If the decline in oil and gas prices is sustained over the coming weeks, then the expected peak in inflation next summer, which the bank anticipates will reach 5%, could be lower. This potential moderation could temper the need for future rate hikes, not just by the Bank of England but by other central banks globally as well. However, until these trends are confirmed, the immediate focus remains on the likelihood of a December decision to raise rates further in response to the stubbornly high October figures.