The UK government has asked Google to remove a YouTube video in which jailed comedian Russell Brand protests his innocence after being sentenced to prison for rape and sexual assault. Google says its teams are investigating but has not yet complied, and the video remains accessible.

The UK government has asked Google to remove a YouTube video in which jailed comedian Russell Brand protests his innocence, the justice ministry said Thursday, but the US tech giant has not yet complied.

Russell Brand Sentenced For Rape And Sexual Assault

Brand was last week sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault against four women. He insisted he is innocent in a statement read out by his wife in the video uploaded Sunday to YouTube. Laura Brand delivered his message, which was shared on their channel on the platform, prompting an immediate backlash from victims advocates, political leaders and others. Prime Minister Andy Burnhams spokesman called the video clearly appalling on Monday.

Also read The 5 Most Explosive Revelations About Russell Brand From Netflix’s New Documentary: 'I Literally Begged Him'

It is understood the Ministry of Justice subsequently submitted an official request to YouTubes owner Google to remove it. It is only right that the government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content, a ministry spokesman said in a statement to AFP. Removal ultimately depends on the platforms own terms.

Advertisement

As of 1100 GMT Thursday the video remained accessible on the couples account, which has 6.6 million followers, and had been viewed more than 850,000 times. The BBC reported Google had refused the request because it had determined its rules had not been broken. In a brief statement, a spokeswoman for the company told AFP: We are aware of the new content and our teams are investigating.

Google Refuses Government Request To Remove Video

It said Google had suspended Brands channel from YouTubes monetizing partnerships program in September 2023, and that the account had not been able to make money from its content on the platform since then. The 51-year-old comedian and actor turned conservative religious guru was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults earlier this month, and days later sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison.

Officials have noted that prisoners are banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Inmates cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments, amid speculation prison visits by Brands wife and communication between the couple could be restricted in future. Government minister Matthew Pennycook told the BBC that UK authorities dont have any power to mandate a removal of content.

That is up to Google, he said. We have made a request in this instance because we feel very strongly that victims shouldnt have to see this content. Brands accounts on Facebook and Instagram appear to be no longer available, and although his X account with 10 million followers can still be seen there have been no posts since Nov. 11.

Advertisement

In November 2026, Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London where he faced counts of rape and sexual assault against six women, at an earlier stage of the case before his conviction and sentence. The video at the centre of the dispute was uploaded on Sunday, days after Brand was sentenced in a case that has drawn intense public attention in Britain and abroad.

Victims Distress Prompts Calls For Content Removal

The justice ministry says the content is distressing for victims. Google says its teams are investigating the new content while also stating that its rules had not been broken, according to the BBC report. The video remains on the couples YouTube channel despite the governments request. The channel has 6.6 million followers and the video has been viewed more than 850,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Brands Facebook and Instagram accounts appear to be no longer available. His X account with 10 million followers remains visible but has had no posts since Nov. 11. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety.

The Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canadas website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7). Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7). Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7).

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366. Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7). Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648. Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.