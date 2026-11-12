UK Economy Surges on AI Investment Amid Energy Shock Concerns

Britain's GDP grew 0.7% in Q3 2026, driven by AI sector strength, defying post-war slowdown predictions and raising expectations for further Bank of England rate hikes in December.

The Office for National Statistics reported on Thursday that Britain's Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.7 per cent during the third quarter of 2026. This growth rate marks the fastest quarterly expansion in two-and-a-half years, surpassing the 0.5 per cent increase recorded in the second quarter of 2026. The data highlights a significant economic rebound that has defied earlier predictions of a slowdown following the onset of the Iran war. The annual growth rate also accelerated to 1.9 per cent, the strongest reading since the fourth quarter of 2024. On a rolling three-month basis, the economy recorded its fastest growth since May 2026.

AI Sector Drives Quarterly GDP Expansion

Investment in artificial intelligence emerged as a primary catalyst for the third-quarter economic surge. The Office for National Statistics identified widespread strength in industries linked to this technology sector. Computer programming, consultancy, and related activities made the largest single contribution to overall growth during the July-to-September period. Additionally, computer manufacturing contributed significantly to industrial production, which rose by 4.6 per cent over the three months ending in September. This performance positioned British growth as the second-fastest among Group of Seven advanced economies, trailing only the United States. Since the beginning of 2026, the nation has experienced its strongest growth trajectory since 2017, excluding the temporary post-pandemic economic rebound.

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Stakeholder Views on Rate Hikes and Inflation

Rob Wood, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, noted that monthly Gross Domestic Product beat consensus estimates for the fifth consecutive month. He argued that this consistency strengthens the probability of another Bank of England interest rate hike in December. The central bank recently upgraded its growth projection for 2026 to 1.6 per cent, a significant increase from the 1.2 per cent forecast by the government's Office for Budget Responsibility. This revision occurred after Finance Minister John Healey's budget on October 28, which did not fully account for recent stronger Gross Domestic Product data or upward revisions to historical figures. The Bank of England attributed part of the resilience to spending on artificial intelligence and a temporary boost from the fiscal plan. However, Scott Gardner, an investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Personal Investing, cautioned that the economy's strength could be tested by nervousness ahead of the Autumn Budget and ongoing Middle East conflict.

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Energy Shock Impacts Consumer Demand and Investment

Despite the robust quarterly figures, underlying demand showed signs of weakening due to prolonged high energy prices and rising borrowing costs. Official data revealed a fall in retail sales volumes in September, while consumer confidence experienced its sharpest month-on-month decline since April 2020. Business investment also slowed, growing by only 0.4 per cent on the quarter, which was half of the expectation in a Reuters poll and the weakest growth recorded since the start of 2026. Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Finance Minister John Healey welcomed the positive data, yet the figures increase pressure on the central bank to continue tightening monetary policy. Inflation is projected to near 5 per cent in 2027, and investors currently assign a 73 per cent probability to a back-to-back rate hike in December. Although oil prices have recently fallen, household gas and electricity bills are still expected to rise by approximately 25 per cent when the energy price cap changes in January, leaving families with limited government support to absorb these costs.