Uganda has launched Africa's first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine against the Bundibugyo species of Ebola virus, developed with Moderna, testing safety and immune response in children aged one year and above.

Uganda announced on Friday that it has launched Africa's first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine against the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus. The outbreak, centered on Congo, is now the second-largest on record globally.

The trial is a collaboration between the state-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and Moderna, which manufactures the vaccine. The Ugandan trial is the second for this vaccine, following Moderna's first human trial of the shots in Canada in August, which targeted adults from 18 to 65 years of age. The Ugandan trial will for the first time test the vaccine's safety and ability to trigger an immune response in children aged one year and above.

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Moderna Vaccine Trial Enrolls 224 Volunteers

It aims to enroll 224 volunteers. Moderna's vaccine will also enter trials in Congo soon, alongside another new vaccine targeting Bundibugyo developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India. Scientists are already testing whether an existing vaccine targeting a different Ebola virus, Merck's Ervebo, can provide any cross-protection against Bundibugyo.

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Children are often among those hardest hit when Ebola strikes, yet they are too often the last to benefit from new vaccines, said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is helping fund the vaccine. The trial represents a significant step in expanding protection to pediatric populations during outbreaks. The launch comes as health authorities work to contain the Bundibugyo outbreak, which has become the second-largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded.

The collaboration with Moderna reflects ongoing efforts to use mRNA technology, which proved successful in COVID-19 vaccines, against other infectious diseases. This is the first time an mRNA vaccine candidate for Bundibugyo is being tested on the African continent. The UVRI statement confirmed that the trial will prioritize safety and immunogenicity in young children, a group frequently overlooked in vaccine development despite facing high risks during Ebola outbreaks.

Global Cooperation On Vaccine Research

The 224 volunteers will be monitored closely for immune responses and any adverse effects. The vaccine's development and testing are part of a broader international push to prepare for and respond to viral hemorrhagic fevers. Additional reporting on the trial indicates that the Oxford and Serum Institute vaccine will also be deployed in Congo, offering multiple approaches to combat the Bundibugyo species.

Meanwhile, Merck's Ervebo, already approved for the Zaire Ebola species, is being evaluated for cross-protection, which could provide another tool if proven effective. The Ugandan trial is funded in part by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), highlighting global cooperation in epidemic preparedness. As the outbreak continues to affect the region, the clinical trial marks a critical milestone for Africa's capacity to conduct advanced vaccine research.

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The involvement of Moderna and the UVRI signals a growing trend of African-led trials for cutting-edge vaccine platforms. Results from the trial will inform future outbreak response strategies and may pave the way for broader use of mRNA vaccines against Ebola and other deadly viruses.