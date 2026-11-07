UFC Vegas 124 Results: Souza Knockout, Ko Dominates Turman, and Kondratavicius Battles Petroski

A comprehensive recap of UFC Vegas 124 featuring Kelvin Souza's first-round knockout victory over Keith Parsons, Ko's technical decision win against Turman, and the grappling-heavy middleweight contest between Kondratavicius and Petroski.

The UFC returned to the Apex for a highly anticipated event, headlining a card that featured intense action across multiple weight classes. The festivities officially kicked off with a welterweight matchup that promised immediate drama and significant momentum shifts.

In the opening bout, Keith Parsons stepped into the cage against the formidable Kelvin Souza, with Jason Herzog serving as the referee. The fighters touched gloves in a gesture of mutual respect before engaging in a contest defined by contrasting styles. Parsons, known for his kicking proficiency, immediately attempted to utilize leg kicks to disrupt Souza's rhythm.

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However, he faced a significant physical disadvantage, as Souza possessed a considerable height and reach advantage. The six-foot-three Souza utilized his long limbs effectively, pounding away with a stiff jab and occasionally pairing it with a heavy overhand left. Parsons continued to target the lower extremities, but Souza remained patient, circling into open space to deliver precise knee strikes and return fire with powerful low kicks.

The first round was a tactical chess match where Souza controlled the distance, landing clean shots while Parsons struggled to close the gap. Midway through the round, the fighters clinched briefly before separating, allowing Souza to land a straight left. Parsons whiffed on a high kick, leaving him exposed, which allowed Souza to capitalize. Souza threw a flurry of punches, including a right uppercut and a left hook combination that sent Parsons crashing to the canvas supine.

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The impact was decisive, and Parsons was knocked out cold, ending the contest abruptly and handing Souza a dramatic victory. Attention then shifted to another pivotal welterweight contest featuring Ko against Turman. This bout showcased a high level of technical grappling and striking integration. Turman started aggressively with body kicks, but Ko responded with his own strikes and a sharp straight left over the top.

Ko Executes Judo Throw Against Turman

The early exchanges were characterized by trading inside leg kicks, testing the durability and movement of both athletes. A defining moment occurred when Ko closed the distance, executed a beautiful judo throw in the center of the cage, and seamlessly transitioned to a ground-and-pound position. Ko operated from full guard, posturing to deliver punches before a scramble allowed Turman to escape to the fence.

Turman managed to stand up by securing a rear waist lock and delivering a knee to the body. The action remained fierce as they separated, with both fighters looking for openings. Ko landed a sharp jab and a right hand, while Turman countered with his own jab and a front kick to the body. Ko clinched, stomp-kicked, and secured another takedown, demonstrating his top control.

In the second round, Turman attempted to establish his jab and body kicks, but Ko remained elusive, darting in and out with precise counters. Ko landed an elbow on the break and followed up with a one-two combo and a body kick. The third round saw Ko dominate early, connecting with an overhand left and diving into a takedown within the first thirty seconds.

Korean Fighter Wins Decision By Ground And Pound

He passed to side control and then climbed to full mount, putting Turman in a perilous position. Although Turman scrambled to recover half guard, Ko maintained relentless pressure, landing short punches and elbows. Ko continued to grind on Turman in the clinch, landing knees to the legs and attempting a kimura that left Turman on his back again. The Korean fighter salting away the decision with consistent ground-and-pound and time management, ultimately winning the round and the fight by decision.

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The card continued with a middleweight bout between Kondratavicius and Petroski, refereed by Chris Tognoni. This fight highlighted the clash between striking precision and grappling resilience. Kondratavicius greeted Petroski with a sharp left hook and successfully defended an initial takedown attempt. Petroski, looking to change the pace, tried a trip and pulled guard, dragging the Lithuanian star into a ground battle.

Kondratavicius adapted quickly, settling into full guard and posturing to drive a left hand into Petroski's face. Petroski attempted an omoplata submission, but Kondratavicius stood up, retreated, and immediately resumed his striking attack. He landed two clean lefts, one to the head and another to the body, followed by a right overhand and a front kick to the body. Petroski answered with a low kick of his own, but Kondratavicius shrugged off the attempt and connected with a four-punch combination.

Petroski Secures Single Leg Takedown Late In Round

Petroski tried to regain footing with a one-two, but Kondratavicius continued to target the body and head with left hooks. As the round progressed, Petroski managed to punctuate a punching burst with an uppercut. In the closing moments, with ninety seconds remaining, Petroski drove in on a single-leg takedown and successfully secured it in the center of the cage, taking the fight back to the ground and setting the stage for a potential shift in momentum as the fight concluded.

The event showcased the depth of talent across the welterweight and middleweight divisions, delivering a night of high-stakes combat sports excitement for fans worldwide.