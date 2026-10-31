UFC Vegas 123 Betting Lines Highlight Key Main Card Fights and Underdogs

Betting lines for UFC Vegas 123 reveal competitive matchups and heavy favorites on the main card, including Harrison vs. Nunes. Review the latest odds and fight details.

Betting lines are now available for the upcoming UFC event, highlighting several competitive matchups on the main card alongside one heavy favorite. The odds indicate a tightly contested battle between Harrison and Nunes, with the sportsbooks listing Harrison as a -190 favorite and Nunes as a +161 underdog. This significant disparity in the betting lines suggests that the bookmakers see Harrison as the more likely victor, although Nunes retains a viable chance to pull off an upset.

Harrison Favored Against Nunes

The main card features Harrison as the clear favorite in the betting markets. With odds set at -190, fans and bettors are being guided toward Harrison as the safer pick for this particular bout. The +161 odds for Nunes indicate that while she is considered the underdog, her chances are not negligible, especially given her history and fighting style.

Also read UFC Vegas 123 weigh-in results: Main event set; 1 fighter misses weight

Recent performances have likely influenced these odds. The text notes that The Lioness, a nickname often associated with competitive fighters, last entered a completed UFC bout as an underdog against Cris Cyborg. This previous experience as an underdog may add an interesting layer to her current matchup against Harrison, as it demonstrates her ability to compete and potentially win despite lower expectations from bookmakers.

Other Notable Fight Results

Aside from the main event focus, other recent MMA events have provided context for the current fighting landscape. For instance, Oktagon 96 saw Gogoladze survive an early scare to take the title with a unanimous nod. This performance highlights the unpredictable nature of MMA, where early setbacks can be overcome, much like how Nunes might approach her fight with Harrison.

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Similarly, Fight Nights 143 featured Maxim Butorin edging out Nikita Sharshavin in a split decision victory. Such close finishes remind us that betting lines, while informative, do not always guarantee the outcome. The split decision indicates a fight that was likely competitive and close, reinforcing the idea that underdogs can thrive in tight matchups.

Rising Stars and Contract Battles

The road to the main card is paved with intense competition. Kevin Vallejos was stunned by a new UFC contract pay ahead of his fight against Aljamain Sterling, showcasing the financial and motivational stakes involved. Meanwhile, Tom Nolan kept his promise to Cory Sandhagen with a knockout victory, earning his UFC contract. Nolan's decisive win underscores the importance of finishing fights strong, a trait that will be crucial for contenders like Harrison and Nunes.

Additionally, reports indicate that Johnny Walker has landed the main event slot for UFC Vegas 124 after a late shake-up. This change highlights the fluid nature of fight cards, where last-minute adjustments can alter the entire landscape of an event. Unbeaten French champion Bafode Gassama is also set to make his PFL debut in Lyon, adding to the dynamic environment of international MMA circuits.

Context for Betting Decisions

As fans prepare for UFC Vegas 123, the betting lines offer a snapshot of current perceptions. The -190 favorite status for Harrison suggests confidence in his abilities, while the +161 odds for Nunes provide value for those who believe in her resilience. Recent results from various promotions, including ONE Friday Fights 176, where Ouga Akita and Pedro Duarte scored first-round finishes, further emphasize the high level of competition in the sport.

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Bettors should consider not just the odds but also the recent form and history of the fighters. The fact that Nunes previously fought as an underdog against Cris Cyborg adds a narrative of overcoming odds. Combined with the competitive nature of other recent bouts, such as Gogoladze's title win and Butorin's split decision, the MMA landscape remains deeply unpredictable and exciting for enthusiasts.

The upcoming card promises to deliver thrilling action, with each matchup carrying its own set of storylines and stakes. From the heavy favorite status of Harrison to the underdog resilience of Nunes, the betting lines reflect a complex picture of talent and potential. As the event approaches, all eyes will be on how these predictions play out in the octagon.