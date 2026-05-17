UFC Vegas 117: Allen sends Costa to a fifth round with a dominant win

Allen sent Costa to a fifth round with a dominant victory, elevating his record to 21-4 overall, 12-3 UFC. Meanwhile, long-touted prospect Costa fell to 26-8; 7-3 UFC.

on Saturday at the Meta Apex , Allen faced Costa , with some prime space in the featherweight pecking order up for grabs, and gave a quietly impressive accounting of his intelligence, conditioning and well-rounded skills.

Both men wasted little time in bringing their best weapons to bear, as Costa landed a solid spinning back kick to the midsection in the early going, while Allen stunned the 'Dalmatian' with a short right hand, then spent the next minute or so keeping him in all sorts of trouble on the floor. Costa recovered, however, and turned the tables on Allen midway through the first frame, sweeping to top position and smashing the Englishman with a couple of hard ground punches.

Costa tried to press his advantage and take Allen's neck while he was hurt, but the round expired without decisive action. The second round settled into more of the expected style clash, with Allen's fast, accurate southpaw boxing scoring on one side and Costa's arsenal of kicks on the other.

The result was a much more tense and subtle affair than the first five minutes, with Costa's heavy work on Allen's lead leg being an obvious bright spot for the Brazilian. That dynamic held true in Round 3, as Allen's tactical choice to meet Costa's leg kicks with counter punches looked first questionable, then inspired when he hurt Costa 90 seconds into the frame.

In the second half of the round, Allen's sharp punching started to tell on Costa, who went down and weathered a minute or more of laser ground-and-pound before he could get back to his feet





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