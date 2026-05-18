UFC Star Maverick Vaines Jones Hopes For Release After Outstanding MMA Debut

MMA star Vivian "Vaines" Jones, who is known for his successful stint in two weight classes in the UFC, attended his first MMA card hosted by MVP. Jones was impressed by the promotion, stating it was better than UFC cards.

hosted their first MMA card on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The card was promoted as a genuine threat to the UFC ’s monopoly at the top tier of MMA .

Jones, who attended the event, believes it was better than UFC cards. Despite having been champion in two weight classes in the UFC, Jones claims he never attended an event like the one hosted by MVP.

"I think the MVP promotion was absolutely unbelievable," Jones said. "I think it was actually better than the UFC. I've never been at such a promotion. I mean they had the fog machines and TVs absolutely everywhere.

Great fighters.

" While the MVP card had some up-and-coming talent, the major fights certainly didn’t have the best fighters in the world. A 39-year-oldin the first round. Ngannou called out Jones after his victory. Jones, who is currently not on good terms with the UFC, is hoping for his release from the promotion. MVP winner eyes UFC contract after first-round finis





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UFC MMA MVP Vivian \Vaines\ Jones Maverick Vaines Jones MMA Debut Up-And-Coming Talent Best Fighters In The World Fog Machines TV

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