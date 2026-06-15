President Donald Trump hosted a historic UFC event on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday, featuring championship fights and highlighting the sport's mainstream ascent. The celebration coincided with Trump's attendance at UFC 316 in Newark, where champions were crowned. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro addressed sports funding and NASCAR prospects, and a quirky NASCAR tradition ties to Trump's penny policy.

UFC brought its trademark mayhem to the White House as President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday . The event featured cage fighting on the South Lawn, with fighters from around the globe participating.

This marked a significant moment for the sport, which has long been on the fringe of mainstream acceptance, moving it into a main event spot at the presidential residence. President Trump, a long-time fan of cage fighting, walked out to Kid Rock's 'American Bad Ass' and received a roaring standing ovation. He took his familiar cageside seat, having previously attended UFC events such as one at Madison Square Garden in 2024.

The celebration included championship bouts, and the event was intertwined with political and social elements. At UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, President Trump attended a championship fight, taking a break from his public feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk. The card featured Merab Dvalishvili retaining his 135-pound championship by tapping out Sean O'Malley in the third round. Kayla Harrison also added UFC gold to her collection, hugging it out with President Trump and clutching the title belt backstage.

The presence of Trump at these events highlighted the intersection of sports, politics, and celebrity culture. The White House event, however, also sparked discussions about the broader sports landscape. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, speaking at Pocono, championed the state's full sports slate while addressing stadium funding questions. He reaffirmed that the state would provide no funding for new arenas, a point of relevance given the Philadelphia Eagles' lease set to expire in 2032.

Shapiro also mentioned conversations about bringing NASCAR to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, a separate note connected the penny's potential discontinuation-a policy Trump has ordered-to NASCAR history, specifically to Dale Earnhardt's old Chevrolet at the Daytona 500, where a penny is famously glued as a lucky charm. The diverse stories underscore the blending of athletic spectacle with political and cultural narratives in contemporary America





natnewswatch / 🏆 58. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UFC Donald Trump White House Cage Fighting 80Th Birthday UFC 316 Merab Dvalishvili Kayla Harrison Josh Shapiro Pennsylvania NASCAR Penny Dale Earnhardt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Marks 80th Birthday with Iran Deal Announcement and Historic UFC Event on White House LawnPresident Donald Trump combined major foreign policy and pageantry on his 80th birthday, announcing an initial agreement to end the war with Iran while hosting a massive UFC fight night on the South Lawn, a spectacle attended by top officials and marked by political symbolism, controversy, and unprecedented moments inside the White House grounds.

Read more »

Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday with Iran Deal and UFC Brawl at White HousePresident Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday by announcing an agreement to end the war in Iran and hosting a UFC mixed martial arts event on the White House South Lawn. The event featured fighters emerging from the Oval Office, presidential handshakes, and a late-night fireworks display.

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. Watches UFC Fight at White HouseDonald Trump Jr. attended the blood-soaked UFC fight card at the White House on Sunday, where he watched the controversial spectacle with his father and other members of the Trump family.

Read more »

Anti-Trump UFC Star Sean Strickland Escorted Out Of White House Fan Fest By Secret ServicePolice claimed it was for the cage fighter's own safety.

Read more »