Dana White says he has zero political aspirations after joining Trump in White House briefing

UFC CEO Dana White appeared with President Donald Trump in the White House briefing room and said he does not want to be press secretary or enter politics.

UFC CEO Dana White joined President Donald Trump in the White House briefing room on Monday and said he has no interest in politics, after Trump joked over the weekend that he wanted White to be his next press secretary.

Dana White Rejects Press Secretary Role

White took questions from reporters and told Trump directly that he did not want the job. I have zero political aspirations, White said after opening the briefing with a loud call for questions. He added that the last 24 hours of my life has been insane. Trump announced on social media Saturday that he wanted the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior as his next chief spokesman, catching White off guard at a boxing match in London.

Also read Dana White Declines Trump Offer for White House Press Secretary Role

Trump said he had been having a very bad press day and thought suggesting White as the 38th White House press secretary in the nation's history might be good for a laugh. We thought we'd have a little fun and we brought Dana here, Trump said. He would be fantastic. White was asked whether he had advice for Trump on a posthumous pardon for Pete Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader.

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I don't advise the president on anything ever, White responded, but he added that a pardon would be fair. Trump then interjected to say, I'd give Pete Rose a pardon. At one point White marveled, I can't believe you actually have questions for me. Trump eventually took over and answered about half an hour of questions on the midterms, the war in Iran and other serious topics.

Trump Offers Press Secretary Position Again

He then turned to White and asked whether he would like to be press secretary of the United States of America or just want to stay with this ridiculous UFC. White replied, Thank you for the offer, and then said, I do not want to be in politics, no. In the hours after Trump's Saturday post, neither the White House nor UFC would clarify whether it was serious.

On Sunday night, Trump said, I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy. Trump has long relished doing the norm-busting unexpected as president, but he has leaned even more into that tendency around the election.

Trump Continues Norm-Busting Behavior

The day before balloting began, Trump used what was billed as a speech outlining his closing argument for why his party deserved to continue to control Congress to instead talk up his costly and problem-plagued effort to overhaul the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool. On Wednesday, after Democrats won all over the country, including notching Senate seats in deep red states like Texas, South Carolina and Kansas, he took reporters on a tour of the White House ballroom's construction site and even signed a steel beam.

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The following day, Trump declared the Oval Office would become a national monument, even though that won't prevent future presidents from undoing the gilded flourishes he's packed it with. On Friday, the White House promoted a glitzy new website celebrating plans for a towering memorial arch in Trump's honor, despite a court order blocking work on it. The press secretary position is open due to the brief, tumultuous week when Trump tried out Katie Zacharia as press secretary.

Press Secretary Post Vacated After Five Days

She struggled in her sole appearance before reporters and left the job after five days. The post had been vacant since Karoline Leavitt left at the end of August. Trump and White go way back. Trump has frequently attended UFC events with White.

The pair have been friends for decades, and White spoke at the last three Republican National Conventions. Trump even allowed White's sport to take over the White House's South Lawn in June for the celebration of America's 250th year of independence and the president's own 80th birthday. A wire-mesh Octagon was constructed under The Claw, a spaceship-like metal arch fitted with lights, sound equipment and large screens. He's really very unique, Trump said, describing his friend in the briefing room.

The only problem is he'll talk for a little while and then he's going to beat the hell out of you. Trump's briefing room stop was so hastily organized that officials didn't have time to affix the presidential seal to the lectern from which he spoke. The briefing came after Republicans suffered sweeping losses during last week's midterm elections. The White House press secretary role remains vacant.