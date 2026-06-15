UFC Makes History with White House Event as Lopes Scores Shocking KO Over Garcia

Alex Lopes made history by becoming the first fighter to win a professional MMA bout on the White House grounds, knocking out Gregory Garcia in a thrilling second-round finish. The main event lived up to its hype with both heavyweights trading powerful strikes before Lopes unleashed a devastating combination. In the co-main event, Bo Nickal responded to his first professional loss with a dominant takedown and statement slam against Chris Daukaus.

The UFC made history with its first event held on the White House grounds, headlined by a spectacular knockout from Alex Lopes over Gregory Garcia .

The highly anticipated main event showcased both fighters' striking prowess before Lopes secured a dramatic finish in the second round, earning him top contender status and cementing his name in the record books. Following the main event, the co-main event featured Pennsylvania fighters Bo Nickal and Chris Daukaus, where Nickal made a powerful statement after his earlier loss with an explosive slam to start the bout





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UFC White House MMA Alex Lopes Gregory Garcia Knockout Bo Nickal Chris Daukaus History Mixed Martial Arts

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