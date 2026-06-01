UFC Macau Results: Quick Finish in Headliner and Co-Main Event; Rankings Shakeup; Other MMA News

A detailed report on UFC Macau's key fights, including a submission victory in the main event and a knockout in the co-main, leading to updated rankings. Also covers bantamweight changes and other MMA announcements.

In a UFC Macau headliner, former flyweight champion Submission via guillotine choke at 4:42 of Round 2. The fighter known as "Kung Fu Kid" has only lost to the division's elite in recent years and remains a fixture in the lower half of the 135-pound Top 10 at No. 7.

Meanwhile, his opponent moved to bantamweight in 2023 hoping to revitalize his career after a legendary run at 125 pounds. However, at 38 years old with losses in four of his last five outings, "Daico" may have already seen his best chance at contention come and go. He falls one spot to No. 9 in the latest bantamweight rankings. In the co-main event, a swift 39-second knockout highlighted the matchup.

It was considered strange matchmaking to pair this fighter with a Top 5 heavyweight in his fourth Octagon appearance, and the results were predictable. The victor, who has won three straight UFC fights, renewed his No. 5 ranking in the heavyweight division. Two female bantamweights, who haven't competed since December 2024 and have no upcoming fights announced in the all-women's promotion, have been removed from the bantamweight rankings. This opens a spot for new contenders to rise.

Additionally, Bryce Mitchell received a last-minute opponent change for UFC Fight Night 278. UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn was ruled mentally fit to stand trial. The full card has been finalized for PFL San Diego on June 27





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