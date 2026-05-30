UFC Macau Highlights Amorim Submission, Hill Decision Win Over Xiong, Vera's Knockout

UFC Macau event recap featuring Jaqueline Amorim's armbar submission of Loma Lookboonmee, Angela Hill's unanimous decision victory over debuting former ONE champion Xiong Jingnan, and Gabriel Vera's knockout of Zhu in a featherweight bout.

The UFC event in Macau featured several key matchups showcasing both veteran and debut fighters. In the opening bout, Jaqueline Amorim faced Loma Lookboonmee . Both fighters started in orthodox stances under referee Vitor "Shaolin" Ribeiro.

Amorim immediately pressured Lookboonmee against the fence, seeking a takedown. Lookboonmee defended well, spinning Amorim into the cage. After a brief kneebar attempt from Amorim, the two scrambled and Amorim secured top position. Midway through the first round, Amorim slid into side control near the fence.

Lookboonmee resisted a kimura but Amorim isolated the left arm and transitioned into an armbar. After adjusting the angle twice, Lookboonmee had no choice but to tap, granting Amorim a slick first-round submission victory. The co-main event saw a highly anticipated debut as former ONE Championship star Xiong Jingnan made her UFC debut against the veteran Angela "Overkill" Hill. Hill declined the glove touch and both began in orthodox stances.

Xiong landed early punches but Hill answered with a three-piece flurry that briefly sat Xiong down, more off-balance than hurt. Hill continued her relentless pressure, utilizing the Thai clinch against the fence and landing knees and a front kick. Xiong landed hard punches in response, but Hill kept coming forward, landing an intercepting knee to the body and another to the face as the round progressed. Xiong landed a spinning kick and a headlock before the horn.

Round two saw Hill maintain forward momentum, scoring a takedown and taking top position briefly before Xiong returned to her feet. Hill continued to land jabs, kicks, and sharp counter knees, forcing Xiong to retreat at times. Xiong landed a clean spinning backfist and Hard hooks in return, but Hill's output and pressure remained high, landing knees, elbows, and a front kick before the final bell.

The fight went to the judges with Hill taking a unanimous decision victory in her experienced, measured performance against the debuting former ONE champion. In a featherweight bout, Zhu encountered Vera, who stepped in on short notice for the injured Ramon Taveras, bringing a 13-fight win streak. The two touched gloves and began trading low kicks and punches in the center of the Octagon. Both landed shots, but Zhu's vicious leg kicks were particularly effective.

Vera shot for a takedown, driving Zhu into the fence and transitioning from a double-leg to a single. Zhu defended and they separated, resuming the striking exchange. This time, Vera landed a blistering left hook that sat Zhu down. Vera immediately pounced, unleashing a barrage of ground and pound.

Referee Lukasz Bosacki gave Zhu time to recover but ultimately waved off the fight as Zhu remained dazed, awarding Vera a stunning knockout victory and a life-changing win in front of the Macau crowd. These results highlighted both the depth of UFC talent and the impact of short-notice replacements, debutants, and veterans alike on the international stage





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UFC Macau Jaqueline Amorim Loma Lookboonmee Angela Hill Xiong Jingnan Gabriel Vera Zhu Submission Knockout Decision MMA Mixed Martial Arts

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