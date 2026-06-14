UFC Holds Historic Fight Night on White House Grounds for Trump's 80th Birthday Amid Political Tensions

A summary of the unprecedented UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House grounds, featuring national pride, political tensions, and a Canadian fighter's participation in the main event.

WASHINGTON - A sea of red, white, and blue clothing and a collection of bright wigs filled The Ellipse, the park just south of the White House , as thousands of fans gathered for an unprecedented sporting event: a Ultimate Fighting Championship card held on the White House grounds.

The event, branded UFC Freedom 250, was also a celebration of President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. The mood among the fans was festive and nationalistic, with chants of "USA" echoing regularly despite the sweltering heat that had people seeking shade and lining up for water. The gathering occurred against a backdrop of significant global and domestic political tension.

In America, deep political divisions persist, and President Trump's policies, including tariffs and rhetoric about territorial expansion, have strained relations with long-standing allies. His administration is also navigating the aftermath of a conflict in Iran, a war Trump initiated that he recently claimed to have resolved with a new deal and the lifting of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The event itself was not without protest; several demonstrations against the UFC party for the president took place across Washington on the same day. The main event featured a Canadian fighter, Aiemann Zahabi from Laval, Quebec, facing a clear pro-American crowd in a bout against former bantamweight champion Sean "Suga" O'Malley of the United States. Zahabi, 38, had previously expressed support for Trump based on a "president of peace" platform but has since distanced himself from that endorsement.

He emphasized that stepping into the cage a short distance from the Oval Office was not a political statement.

"Doesn't mean I support everything Trump says and does," Zahabi had told The Canadian Press. "I'm taking it as my opportunity to voice myself and voice the Canadian culture and Canadian values. " He acknowledged that some Canadians were unhappy with his participation given the current tensions, including Trump's "51st state" remarks and tariff disputes, but called it a massive opportunity.

The venue was transformed for the fights, with a fighting ring, a giant glove, massive UFC Freedom 250 signage, and food and alcohol vendors set against the iconic backdrop of the Washington Monument. While gear bearing Trump's face was present, UFC-themed and general America-themed apparel was more common. When conversations with fans turned to politics-particularly tensions with Canada-many were quick to shut it down, preferring to focus on how sports can bridge divides.

Enzio Colodonato, who traveled from Pennsylvania, said he was pleased a Canadian was on the card.

"I think it's great because I think everybody should just get along at the end of the day," he said. "That's what I like about the UFC, these guys will talk smack nonstop all week, right up until the bell rings. But at the end of the fight they shake hands and are sportsmanlike.

" The idea that sports foster unity is a familiar narrative, but it is being tested by the geopolitical shifts under Trump's leadership. As traditional alliances strain, the simultaneous occurrence of a politically charged UFC event at the White House and the FIFA World Cup-co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States-presented a study in contrasts.

The World Cup, which began the previous week, saw fans from South Korea, Scotland, Australia, and many other nations welcomed across the three host countries, despite some visa issues. At the UFC event, international fans were also present, including one from England who received applause during a Q&A segment. Matt Fuchilla, wearing a shirt that read "make my birthday great again" with Trump's face, traveled from Ohio primarily to celebrate the president but also appreciated the sense of camaraderie.

"The UFC fight, they are using that as a worldwide entertainment to help bring people together not only in this nation but all over the world," he said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026. - With files from Daniel Rainbird in Montreal and The Associated Press Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Pres





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