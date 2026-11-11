Josh Hokit says he does not regret Michelle Obama remarks before UFC 334 title fight

UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit said he has no regrets about his vulgar attack on Michelle Obama at a White House event in June. He challenges champion Cyril Gane at UFC 334 on Saturday.

UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit said on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his vulgar attack on former first lady Michelle Obama, which he made inside the octagon after winning a fight at the White House in June.

Hokit made the remarks at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The event was held to mark U.S. President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. Hokit beat Derrick Lewis in that heavyweight bout on June 14, 2026. Hokit returns to the cage for the first time since that night on Saturday.

Also read Robert Whittaker wasn't a Josh Hokit fan until one bizarre stunt

Hokit to Challenge Gane in NYC Main Event

He challenges heavyweight champion Cyril Gane in the main event of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 28-year-old Hokit is 10-0 in his MMA career and has won all six of his fights since joining UFC in 2025. His bout with Gane is the headline attraction at UFC 334.

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Speaking at a New York hotel on Wednesday, Hokit again made a series of crass insults about other fighters on the fight card before taking questions about his championship bout and his remarks about Obama. He wore a black stocking cap over an American flag bandana, sunglasses and fight gloves. He said he took the rap of a villain before he burst into what he called a freestyle rap to express his lack of regret.

I will never look back and be like, I regret that, Hokit said. He said he was sure it was not the right thing to do to insult the former first lady, but he was proud that the remarks had gotten his image onto Trump's Truth Social posts. In one post, Hokit appeared in cartoon form alongside UFC chief Dana White in the White House briefing room.

No Regrets Over Obama Insult, Says Fighter

Trump said on Saturday that he was offering White the job of White House press secretary, but he later said he was just kidding. I am here to take what is mine, Hokit said. If I have got to rub some people the wrong way, if I have got to say some stuff in the wrong location, it is what it is. Was it not a good location to say it?

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I mean, we are at the White House. That house represents freedom of speech. So it is what it is. I think it was the perfect location to say it.

The original remarks were an extraordinary and unfounded attack based on a right-wing conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama. Hokit has leaned into the controversy rather than apologizing. He used Wednesday's media appearance to promote both his fight and his public profile. He said he was proud that the comments had drawn attention from Trump's social media account.

Dan Gelston of The Associated Press reported on Hokit's comments. UFC fighters have said they are honoured to compete in front of U.S. President Trump on the White House card.