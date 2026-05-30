UFC Fight Night Delivers Knockouts and Upsets: Song, Horiguchi Shine in Shanghai

Song Yadong submits Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event, while Horiguchi and Menifield earn first-round knockouts at a thrilling UFC Fight Night in Shanghai.

UFC Fight Night delivered a night of thrilling action in Shanghai, featuring a mix of explosive knockouts, dominant decisions, and a controversial no contest. In the main event, Chinese bantamweight star Song Yadong (23-9-1, 1 NC; 12-4-1 UFC ) rebounded from a controversial loss earlier this year by submitting former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (25-7-1, 14-7-1 UFC ) at 4:42 of Round 2.

The first round was tentative, with Figueiredo landing a hard right hook and taking Song down, spending the remainder of the round in top position. In the second round, Song landed three right hooks and then tripped Figueiredo after catching a kick. Figueiredo got back to his feet but failed in a takedown attempt, and Song followed up with a head kick that opened a cut. Figueiredo tapped out within seconds as Song applied a guillotine choke.

The crowd erupted for Song, the only Chinese fighter to score a victory that night. With this win, Song is back in the bantamweight title picture. Figueiredo has now lost four of his past five fights. In a light heavyweight slugfest, Alonzo Menifield (19-8, 3-2 UFC) scored a first-round knockout over Zhang Mingyang (19-8, 3-2 UFC) at 4:15.

Menifield started with leg kicks and powerful hooks that wobbled Zhang. Zhang reversed a clinch and landed knees, but Menifield recovered and dropped Zhang with a hook-uppercut combo. Zhang got up, but Menifield knocked him down again with another right-left combination, forcing the referee to step in. This was a crucial win for Menifield, who had lost by quick knockout in his previous fight.

In heavyweight action, Sergey Pavlovich (22-6, 1-2 UFC) continued his rise with a devastating first-round knockout of Antonio Teixeira. Pavlovich backed up Teixeira with two right hooks and then dropped him with a third right hand behind the ear. As Teixeira tried to recover, Pavlovich followed up with ground strikes, forcing the stoppage at 1:02. Pavlovich has now won three straight, putting him back among title contenders.

In the bantamweight division, former Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi (37-7, 0-1 UFC) finally picked up his first UFC victory, brutally knocking out Darrick Minner (12-7, 1-3 UFC) just 1:50 into the first round. After landing leg kicks and left hooks, Horiguchi dropped Minner with a lunging left-right combo. Minner got up but retreated to the cage, where Horiguchi landed a crushing left hook that ended the fight.

After suffering submission losses in his first two UFC bouts at flyweight, the win was crucial for Horiguchi, who moved up to bantamweight. Meanwhile, Jake Matthews (19-8, 4-4 UFC) dominated Darian Harris in a welterweight bout, winning a unanimous decision with scores of 30-25 and 30-27 twice. Matthews wobbled Harris multiple times with hooks and controlled the grappling, almost securing a submission in the second round. He dropped Harris face-first in the third and mounted him but couldn't finish.

The event also featured a no contest between Alex Perez and Su Mudaerji (19-7, 1 NC; 6-4, 1 NC UFC). After a first round where Mudaerji established his jab and body kicks, Perez pulled guard with a guillotine choke at the end. In the second round, Mudaerji dropped Perez with a one-two but couldn't finish. Back on the feet, Perez was kicked in the groin and could not continue, vomiting in a bucket.

The bout was declared a no contest at 1:45 of Round 2. In other results, Ramaz Dias (8-2, 0-1 UFC) knocked out Lee Chang-ho with a right hand in the first round, and at welterweight, a split decision victory went to Li Jingliang (35-10, 0-1 UFC) over Danny Roberts. The night showcased the depth of talent in the UFC and set the stage for future title clashes





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