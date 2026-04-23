UFC Fight Night 274: Sterling vs. Zalal - A Title Shot Opportunity

A preview of UFC Fight Night 274, focusing on the main event between Aljamain Sterling and Said Nurmagomedov Zalal, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, and the potential title implications of the fight.

UFC Fight Night 274, headlined by Aljamain Sterling versus Said Nurmagomedov Zalal , presents a compelling clash with significant title implications. While sandwiched between larger UFC events, this card boasts divisional relevance, potentially awarding title shots to the victors of both the main and co-main events.

Aljamain Sterling, the former bantamweight champion, aims to re-establish his contender status after moving to the 145-pound division. Despite a 2-1 record in his new weight class, including a competitive loss to an undefeated opponent, Sterling faces pressure to secure a win, given his age and a somewhat strained relationship with the UFC. He brings a unique blend of athleticism, particularly in balance and flexibility, coupled with improved striking and elite wrestling and grappling skills.

However, Sterling has shown vulnerabilities against fighters who can neutralize his takedown attempts and exploit his defensive gaps on the feet. Said Nurmagomedov Zalal, nicknamed 'The Moroccan Devil,' has been a revelation since his return to the UFC, achieving a perfect 5-0 record in his second stint. A win here could propel him into title contention at an astonishing pace.

Despite appearing as a European-style kickboxer, Zalal’s strength lies in his wrestling and grappling, complementing his solid striking with reach, speed, and strategic movement. He utilizes takedowns to set up submissions, showcasing a diverse wrestling game and venomous ground control. Zalal’s focus on finishing fights explains his relatively low takedown stats, as he often secures quick submissions. This matchup is particularly intriguing due to the similarities in both fighters’ approaches, making them unique challenges for each other.

While Zalal is riding a wave of momentum, Sterling’s experience against top-tier competition cannot be overlooked. Sterling has consistently faced pound-for-pound level opponents, while Zalal was competing in regional circuits. The betting odds favor Zalal, acknowledging his recent success, youth, and size advantage. The fight is expected to be competitive, but Zalal’s wrestling ability should allow him to match Sterling’s pace and potentially outduel the former champion.

The prediction is a competitive decision win for Said Nurmagomedov Zalal. This event, though perhaps not a blockbuster, offers a crucial step for both fighters in their pursuit of championship gold, highlighting the importance of every fight within the UFC landscape





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