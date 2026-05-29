A UFC fight card is set to take place at the White House on June 14, coinciding with Trump's 80th birthday. Thousands are expected to gather to watch the UFC Freedom 250 fight card from a temporary arena currently being built on the South Lawn.

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Workers are constructing a UFC fighting ring ahead of a planned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The event is scheduled to take place on June 14, coinciding with Trump's 80th birthday. Thousands are expected to gather to watch the UFC Freedom 250 fight card from a temporary arena currently being built on the South Lawn.

The construction is part of a larger project to build a new ballroom at the White House, which Trump has argued is necessary for him to safely host his parties. Despite his argument, the move has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the need for a UFC event at the White House. Members of the National Guard have been deployed to the area, standing at the base of the Washington Monument as construction on the temporary arena appears in the distance.

The event is set to be held in a temporary arena currently under construction on the South Lawn. The construction of the ballroom and the UFC cage on the South Lawn continues. The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators who will gather to watch the UFC Freedom 250 fight card. The construction of the temporary arena and the UFC cage is ongoing, with workers putting in long hours to meet the deadline.

The event is expected to be a major spectacle, with thousands of people gathering to watch the UFC fight. The construction of the ballroom and the temporary arena is a significant undertaking, requiring the deployment of National Guard members to ensure public safety. The event is a unique opportunity for the public to witness a UFC fight in a unique setting, with the White House serving as the backdrop.

The construction of the temporary arena and the UFC cage is a major project, requiring significant resources and manpower. The event is expected to be a major draw, with thousands of people expected to attend. The construction of the ballroom and the temporary arena is a significant undertaking, with many questioning the need for a UFC event at the White House.

The event is set to be a major spectacle, with thousands of people gathering to watch the UFC Freedom 250 fight card. The construction of the temporary arena and the UFC cage continues, with workers putting in long hours to meet the deadline. The event is expected to attract a large crowd, with thousands of people expected to attend.

The construction of the ballroom and the temporary arena is a significant project, requiring the deployment of National Guard members to ensure public safety. The event is a unique opportunity for the public to witness a UFC fight in a unique setting, with the White House serving as the backdrop





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