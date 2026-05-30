UFC Event in Macau: Song Yadong Submits Figueiredo, Menifield and Pavlovich Score Knockouts

Song Yadong bounced back with a second-round submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event. Alonzo Menifield and Sergei Pavlovich also earned first-round knockouts, while Kai Asakura got his first UFC win.

The UFC event delivered thrilling action across the card, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo . Both men displayed patience in the first round, with limited action until Song landed leg kicks and a right hand.

Figueiredo responded with a hard right hook, his best strike of the round. Song attempted a head kick but fell, allowing Figueiredo to spend the remainder of the round in top guard. In the second round, Song connected with three right hooks and tripped Figueiredo after catching a kick. Figueiredo got back to his feet but failed a takedown attempt, then ate a head kick.

Within seconds, Figueiredo tapped out, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The official time was 4:42 of Round 2. Song, the only Chinese fighter to win on the night, rebounded from a controversial loss to Sean O'Malley and re-entered the bantamweight title picture. Figueiredo has now lost four of his past five fights.

In a lightweight clash, Alonzo Menifield and Zhang Mingyang delivered fireworks. Menifield opened with leg kicks, setting up powerful hooks that momentarily knocked Zhang off balance. Zhang reversed a clinch and landed repeated knees to the midsection. Menifield created space and landed looping hooks to Zhang's face.

Zhang responded with an elbow to Menifield's temple, hurting the American, but Menifield recovered quickly and resumed his striking pressure. He dropped Zhang with a hook-uppercut combo, and after Zhang got up, Menifield knocked him down again with another right-left combo. Zhang turtled, and Menifield landed additional punches, prompting the referee to wave off the fight at 4:15 of Round 1. This win was crucial for Menifield, who ended his 2025 campaign with a knockout loss.

He has now won three of his past four fights. Sergei Pavlovich returned to the win column with a devastating knockout of Carlos Teixeira. Pavlovich backed Teixeira up with two right hooks and dropped him with a third right hand behind the ear. As Teixeira tried to recover, Pavlovich followed up with strikes, forcing a stoppage.

Pavlovich has now won three straight and is back among title contenders. In a bantamweight bout, Kai Asakura picked up his first UFC victory by brutally knocking out Cody Smotherman just 1:50 into the opening round. After suffering submission losses at flyweight, Asakura moved up and landed leg kicks and left hooks before a lunging left-right combo dropped Smotherman. He stood up but retreated to the cage, where Asakura landed a crushing left hook that ended the fight.

Asakura passed his must-win test with flying colors. Jake Matthews dominated Jeremiah Harris over three rounds, winning a unanimous decision at welterweight. Both men traded hooks in the opening minute, but Matthews began winning exchanges, wobbling Harris multiple times. Harris fought off chokes and submissions but remained on defense.

Matthews dropped Harris face-first with a right hook in the final round and mounted him but couldn't secure a finish. Scores were 30-25 and 30-27 twice. In a flyweight bout, Sumudaerji and Alex Perez fought to a no contest. Perez charged with lead hooks while Mudaerji landed punches and body kicks.

After an accidental groin kick, Perez was unable to continue, and the fight was waved off at 1:45 of Round 2. The event also featured a split decision welterweight win with Dias defeating Lee via split decision, and a first-round knockout by Dias over Lee in a separate bout earlier. Overall, the card delivered finishes and close contests, setting up future matchups





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