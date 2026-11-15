UFC 334 Results: Renee Aldana Wins, Gane Retains, Borralho Victorious

UFC 334 results detail Renee Aldana's win, Ciryl Gane retaining the belt, and Iuri Aldana Borralho's victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 334 main event took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the card delivered high-stakes outcomes across heavyweight, bantamweight, and women's divisions. The night concluded with Ciryl Gane retaining his title via unanimous decision against Marina Mokhnatkina, while Renee Aldana secured a new belt and Iuri Aldana Borralho moved up in weight class for a victory. Amanda Nunes also returned to competition in a highly anticipated bout that ended in a submission loss for the former champion.

Heavyweight Title Fight Dynamics

Ciryl Gane won his first professional loss with a unanimous decision in the main event, though the scorecards reflected a tight contest against Marina Mokhnatkina. All three judges scored the fight 48-47 for Gane, preserving his status as champion. Mokhnatkina (10-1, 4-1 UFC) charged forward immediately, tripping Gane (15-2, 1 NC; 12-2, 1 NC UFC) seconds into the opening round.

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Gane scrambled to his feet and caught Mokhnatkina in the left eye with a finger during the initial exchange. The action continued without a timeout, allowing Gane to land jabs as Mokhnatkina pressed forward with wide overhand rights. Gane planted his feet and put together one of his best combinations of the round, but Mokhnatkina lifted him and slammed him before the bell sounded.

Mokhnatkina Pressure and Round-by-Round Breakdown

Mokhnatkina kept up the pressure in the second round, forcing Gane to rely on defensive grappling and counter-striking. Gane landed jabs and counter uppercuts, while Mokhnatkina bloodied the champion's nose with right hands throughout the exchange. The intensity remained high as both fighters sought to dictate the pace of the bout.

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In the third round, Mokhnatkina caught a knee to the body and took Gane's back, demonstrating her grappling proficiency. After Gane stood, Mokhnatkina landed short elbows in the clinch throughout the rest of the round. Gane used uppercuts to deter Mokhnatkina's entries in the fourth and began landing more consistently to the body, slowing her offensive output.

Mokhnatkina's punches lost some of their power in the fifth round, while Gane continued to mix his attacks to the head and body at range and in the clinch. Mokhnatkina caught Gane with two hard right hooks with about a minute left but could not follow up with a finish. The fight went to the judges, who unanimously favored the champion.

Amanda Nunes and Renee Aldana Outcomes

Renee Aldana defeated her opponent with a rear-naked choke at 1:27 of Round 4, securing a significant victory in the bantamweight division. Aldana was returning from neck surgery, demonstrating resilience and technical grappling skill. The bout highlighted the depth of the division as Aldana executed her submission attempt with precision.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes faced Renee Aldana in a high-profile matchup, with Nunes fighting for the first time since retiring as champion in June 2023. Nunes followed an early leg kick with a combination, stunning Aldana twice with right hooks and countering a takedown attempt with a short uppercut. She rolled through a subsequent takedown and stood, but Aldana threw her back to the mat.

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Aldana landed punches and elbows from a scarf hold, controlling the position for significant portions of the fight. Nunes went for takedowns of her own in the second round. She got Aldana down to a seated position once, but Aldana reversed the next attempt with a throw, trapped Nunes in a crucifix and landed punches and elbows. Aldana looked tired at the start of the third, but Nunes took her down against the fence.

Borralho and Other Main Card Results

Iuri Aldana Borralho defeated Belgaroui at middleweight, with all three judges scoring the bout 30-27 for Borralho. Borralho took Belgaroui's back and secured a body triangle in the opening round, but Belgaroui defended a neck crank and a guillotine before landing a head kick and a right cross. Borralho hurt him with a right hook in the second and added a left cross before securing a late takedown.

Borralho continued to dominate, taking Belgaroui down again in the third round despite Belgaroui threatening with a guillotine and briefly hurting Borralho with a knee. The victory solidified Borralho's position in the middleweight division as he moved past the 11-4 record threshold with his 3-1 UFC record.

Other notable results included a majority draw between Marlon Vera and Bryan Barberena at welterweight, and a split decision victory for Gurule over Hasan. Ciryl Gane's teammate, "Wonderboy" Thompson, dropped Radtke with a spinning wheel kick to the head for the TKO at 2:54 of Round 3 in a lightweight bout.