UFC 333 Results: Gane Wins Decision Over Hokit as Medic and Holland Draw

Gane took a unanimous 48-47 decision over Hokit at UFC 333, while Medic and Holland fought to a majority draw. Five of 13 bouts ended inside the distance.

Gane earned a unanimous decision over Hokit at UFC 333, with all three judges scoring the bout 48-47. Five of the 13 bouts on the card ended inside the distance, including a stoppage win for retiring former welterweight title challenger Medic. The results set up several title-contention debates heading into the next UFC events.

Gane (15-2, 1 NC; 12-2, 1 NC UFC) had a long night at the office against Hokit (10-1, 4-1 UFC). Hokit absorbed plenty of punishment in the opening rounds but kept coming forward throughout the fight.

Also read Live Now! UFC 334 ‘Gane vs. Hokit’ play-by-play, results & round scoring

Gane Outlasts Hokit in Unanimous Decision

Gane won the UFC 333 main bout by unanimous decision after wearing down Hokit, who was known as 'The Incredible Hok'. Gane stayed patient through the early exchanges, and all three judges scored the fight 48-47.

Hokit's loss ends a stretch in which he was 4-1 in the UFC. The result leaves the division with a clearer picture of who can challenge for the next opportunity.

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Gane's win means the fighter remains in the mix for a high-profile matchup. The report notes that the outcome was close enough to make the rematch conversation relevant.

Medic and Holland Fight to Majority Draw

Medic (14-3-1, 8-3-1 UFC) and Holland (29-15-1, 1 NC; 16-12-1, 1 NC UFC) fought to a majority draw at welterweight. One judge scored the bout 29-27 for Holland, while the other two judges scored it 28-28.

Holland came close to finishing Medic with a brabo choke in the first round, and Medic rocked Holland with hard punches in the closing seconds. Medic was also deducted a point after a second low blow.

Without that deduction, and with the judges' round scores otherwise unchanged, Medic would have won by split decision. The fight ended with no clear winner, and both fighters left the cage with a case for another meeting.

Next Matchups and Title Contender Paths

Harrison Perez (14-2, 7-1 UFC) has made a strong case for the next shot after defeating a former two-division champion who had her moments in her first fight in more than three years. The former two-time South American sanda champion has won seven straight fights, most recently outpointing Harrison Perez's opponent.

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Allen (28-7, 16-4 UFC) is the logical next opponent for a fighter who has won four straight and 11 of his last 13 UFC bouts. The former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion most recently submitted an opponent with a fifth-round rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 290.

Grim should face another developing flyweight in Ochoa (9-2, 1 NC; 2-2 UFC), who is coming off a decision win at UFC 328 in May. Ochoa has alternated wins and losses in the UFC, while Gurule has a chance to build on his biggest win yet.

Upcoming Fights and Events Ahead

UFC 334 weigh-in results revealed two title fights set for the card, with two fighters heavy on the scale. Fans can expect the weigh-in outcomes to shape the matchups as the event approaches.

Elsewhere, Andre Galvao overwhelmed Rousimar 'Toquinho' Palhares in an ACBJJ 23 stoppage. Jake Paul is set to face PFL veteran Cedric Doumbe in a Christmas Eve boxing return, adding a high-profile crossover bout to the calendar.