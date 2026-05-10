UFC 328 Preview: Ochoa vs. Carpenter

A thrilling flyweight bout between Carpenter and Ochoa is the highlight of UFC 328. Carpenter, with an 8-2 record and 2-2 UFC record, and Ochoa, with an 8-2 record and 1 NC; 1-2 UFC record, will be aiming to make tonight their launch point. The referee, Giovanna Scano, will join them in the Octagon to get going.

Fans and media alike have lamented UFC shows as of late, and for good reason. This is not one of those cards. Based on the metrics seen so far, UFC 328 tonight is slated to be a big one.

A rousing 12 or 13 fights (we shall see) will drive excitement to a fever pitch inside of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. We start things off with a fun one at flyweight between two athletes with nearly identical records. Carpenter (8-2, 2-2 UFC) and Ochoa (8-2, 1 NC; 1-2 UFC) will be aiming to make tonight their launch point, and referee Giovanna Scano will join them in the Octagon to get going.

Without interest in touching gloves, the two race towards one another, and away we go. Ochoa is a man on a mission right out of the gate, as he walks the American down and busts him in the chops with a heavy flurry. He catches a high kick and slings Carpenter to the mat, and Carpenter springs back up and backs off. Ochoa pressures him, leading with his jab to set up power strikes.

Ochoa rips a body shot and gets Carpenter’s attention, and Carpenter responds with a surging takedown attempt that crashes into a Peruvian wall. Carpenter bails on the attempt and keeps his guard up to defend the expected attack that comes at him, but he still gets tagged in the ribs a few times. Carpenter hurls back big offense, but Ochoa is elusive and does not just stand in the pocket to bang it out.

Ochoa digs a left to the liver, and he sets up a few more and doubles Carpenter over. Carpenter tries to respond with a takedown, but he gets shut down before it comes close. Ochoa parries a front kick as he continues plodding forward, and he scores a low kick right before Carpenter is about to check it. Carpenter tries to slow down the Peruvian with low kicks, but Ochoa’s volume, pace and power are all giving him fits early.

Ochoa’s offense results in a clinch between the two, where he is met with a stern knee to the midsection. Carpenter lines up a few more knees on the inside before separating, and they bang heads into one another. Ochoa appears no worse for wear and keeps racing forward, slugging his fists into Carpenter’s face and stomach. Carpenter crumbles to the mat, and he hits his back and fishes for a low-percentage leglock.

Ochoa drops down several elbows including a few 12-to-6 to the calf to break up the submission, and he turns and nails Carpenter with heavy ground-and-pound that has completely busted Carpenter’s nose open. Ochoa gets out of the danger, and Carpenter jumps back to his feet. Carpenter plods forward face-first into a jab, and he takes a front kick on the jaw as the horn sounds.

Tristen Critchfield scores the round: 10-9 OchoaCarpenter’s nose is a bit crooked coming out of his corner, but the bleeding has largely been slowed for now. It takes no time at all for Ochoa to bust it open again, as he drives forward with punches and front kicks. The variety of offense from “Kalzifer” is shutting down Carpenter, as are his body shots.

Ochoa backs Carpenter to the wall and unloads a steady stream of fists to the face and sides, and Carpenter reels and tries to counter but is not able to land nearly as solidly. Ochoa picks his targets effectively, railing the sternum with several jabs and dancing away from counters. Ochoa leaves a body kick out too long, and Carpenter sprints around manages to circle around to take the back standing.

Ochoa shimmies him off, so Carpenter slides off and fishes for a leglock. Ochoa wrenches his leg out, and the crowd roars. Ochoa walks Carpenter down to land cleanly, and he gets stood up by one single overhand right. Ochoa probes out with his jab, and he leaves himself open to get caught with a left hand upstairs.

Carpenter lets go with a low kick and has his head snapped back with a power jab. The jabs from Ochoa have transformed Carpenter into practically a different person, and he sets up a kick that smacks the Arizona native square in the face. Carpenter shoots for a takedown, and he gets nowhere close to even changing levels before he is shut down. Ochoa mixes up head shots with those to the body, constantly giving Carpenter a puzzle to solve.

Carpenter rushes out behind a few combinations, and Ochoa ducks one and beans Carpenter with a spinning elbow. Carpenter is tough as the third house from the “Three Little Pigs,” as no amount of heaving or blowing or swinging will put him down. They trade it out to the bell. Tristen Critchfield scores the round: 10-9 Ocho





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UFC Flyweight Carpenter Ochoa Giovanna Scano Prudential Center Newark New Jersey

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