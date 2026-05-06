UCP Staff Attended Meeting on Controversial Voter Database Amid Data Breach Probe

Alberta's United Conservative Party caucus confirms staff attended a meeting discussing access to a voter database now under investigation for a major data breach. The database, managed by the Centurion Project, contained personal information of three million voters, prompting legal action from Elections Alberta. The Opposition NDP has called for further investigation after releasing video evidence of the meeting.

Delegates gathered at the United Conservative Party 's annual meeting in Red Deer, Alta. , on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, amid growing controversy over a major data breach involving voter information.

The UCP caucus has acknowledged that its staff attended a meeting where discussions centered on accessing a website now under investigation for a significant breach of personal data. In a statement, the caucus clarified that staff regularly attend meetings of political interest and were assured by organizers that the database in question was obtained legally.

The database contained the names and addresses of three million Alberta voters and was managed by the Centurion Project, a group advocating for Alberta's secession from Canada. Elections Alberta has since confirmed that Centurion did not have legal authorization to possess the database and took legal action last week to shut it down. The caucus's statement followed revelations from the Opposition NDP, which claimed to have video evidence of the April 16 meeting attended by UCP members.

The NDP has called for authorities to investigate the matter further, raising concerns about potential misuse of voter data and the implications for electoral integrity. The controversy has sparked debates about data privacy, political transparency, and the role of third-party groups in elections. As the investigation unfolds, questions remain about how the database was accessed, who was involved, and what steps will be taken to prevent similar breaches in the future





natnewswatch / 🏆 58. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Conservative Party Data Breach Voter Information Centurion Project Elections Alberta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mark Carney calls alleged privacy breach in Alberta deeply concerningNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Alberta separatists set to deliver thousands of signatures on petition for referendumNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Smith Addresses Voter Data Breach as Investigations UnderwayAlberta Premier Danielle Smith addressed the legislature regarding the breach of voter information, as investigations by police and Elections Alberta continue. Millions of Albertans’ personal data was exposed by the Centurion Project after being obtained by the Alberta Republican Party.

Read more »

Allegations of UCP Officials' Knowledge of Unauthorized Voting List Use Spark Calls for Public InquirySenior UCP officials are accused of knowing about the unauthorized use of a voting list by a separatist group, leading to calls for a public inquiry. Former Premier Jason Kenney's personal information was allegedly shared at a separatist event, prompting legal action. The Opposition NDP claims video evidence shows UCP staff were aware of the breach but failed to act, raising concerns about data privacy and accountability.

Read more »

Alberta UCP Staff Attended Meeting Before Data Breach InvestigationAlberta's United Conservative Party caucus confirms staff attended a separatist group's meeting about a voter database later linked to a major data breach. The Centurion Project's website, containing nearly three million voter records, was shut down by a judge after being traced to an official voter list. Investigations by Elections Alberta and the RCMP are ongoing.

Read more »

UCP Staff Attended Alberta Separatist Meeting Where Voter Data Was Shared, NDP AllegesThe United Conservative Party confirmed that its staff attended a meeting hosted by the Centurion Project, an Alberta separatist group, where personal voter data was allegedly shared. The NDP released screenshots and a video, claiming the data included former Premier Jason Kenney's personal information. Elections Alberta and the RCMP are investigating the misuse of voter data.

Read more »