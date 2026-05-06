UCP Staff Attended Alberta Separatist Meeting Where Voter Data Was Shared, NDP Alleges

The United Conservative Party confirmed that its staff attended a meeting hosted by the Centurion Project, an Alberta separatist group, where personal voter data was allegedly shared. The NDP released screenshots and a video, claiming the data included former Premier Jason Kenney's personal information. Elections Alberta and the RCMP are investigating the misuse of voter data.

The United Conservative Party ( UCP ) caucus confirmed on Tuesday that its staff attended an online meeting on April 16 hosted by the Centurion Project , an Alberta separatist group.

The UCP stated that the staff believed the data presented at the meeting had been legally obtained. However, just two weeks after the meeting, a judge ordered the Centurion Project to shut down a digital database containing private voter information. The Alberta NDP released screenshots from the meeting, showing two participants with names matching the UCP president and a caucus staff member.

The UCP spokesperson clarified that the party president did not attend the meeting, as he was at a fundraiser at the time. The NDP alleged that meeting attendees witnessed presenters sharing a digital tool containing personal information of Alberta voters. The NDP claims a video shows Centurion Project organizer David Parker searching for former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s name in a tool labeled 'search electors,' demonstrating how to use the app.

The information under Kenney’s name was blacked out in the image shared by the NDP. CBC News reached out to three individuals involved in the Centurion Project, including Parker, but received no response by publication time. The Centurion Project is registered as a third-party advertiser in Alberta, and court documents indicate Parker is its main organizer.

In a statement, the group claimed it relied on a third party for datasets used in its tool, which it says is designed to train volunteers on civic engagement and political processes. The group asserted that the Centurion App is used by volunteers to find people they know in a database, without access to phone numbers or emails, and encourages contacting only known individuals.

At a news conference, NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi stated he had seen a video showing Kenney’s home address and personal information being displayed to meeting participants. The NDP has the video but has not released it, instead sending it to the RCMP. Nenshi argued that UCP staff attending the meeting should have reported the potential misuse of personal information to the government and police.

The April 16 meeting details emerged six days after Elections Alberta obtained a court injunction against the Centurion Project, alleging the group had obtained and misused the province’s list of electors. The list includes nearly three million adults' full names, home addresses, and phone numbers. Elections Alberta revealed that the Centurion Project was using a list legally provided to the Republican Party of Alberta, which is cooperating with the investigation.

Alberta RCMP are also investigating following a complaint from the NDP. Former Premier Jason Kenney, who led the UCP from 2019 to 2022, posted on X that he is retaining legal counsel regarding the alleged posting of his personal information, calling it 'outrageous' and 'potentially dangerous.

' Kenney noted he has previously received threats from individuals involved in separatist, anti-vaccine, and far-right movements in Alberta





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Alberta Politics UCP Centurion Project Voter Data Privacy Concerns

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