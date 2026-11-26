First Nations leaders in Alberta are opposing a United Conservative Party resolution that would discontinue land acknowledgements by the provincial government and publicly funded institutions. Chiefs say the practice affirms Treaty recognition and reconciliation, while the government has not commented.

First Nations leaders across Alberta are opposing a United Conservative Party vote on the future of land acknowledgement s. UCP members will cast ballots this weekend on Policy Resolution WG-2026-P-27.

UCP Policy Resolution Targets Land Acknowledgements

The proposal seeks to discontinue the use of land acknowledgements by the Government of Alberta and all publicly funded institutions. It claims the practice fosters resentment and social division among Albertans. The resolution requires fifty per cent approval from party members to pass. It was submitted by five constituency associations: Highwood, Edmonton-Gold Bar, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Sherwood Park, and Calgary-South East.

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If successful, the resolution would not immediately obligate the government to act. However, past party resolutions have frequently evolved into provincial policy. Chief Ellery Starlight of the Tsuut'ina Nation said the acknowledgement is inclusive and about building a great country. He emphasized respect and a lifelong partnership with non-Indigenous residents.

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Blackfoot Confederacy Chiefs released a statement opposing the policy resolution. They argue it undermines Treaty recognition and the government-to-government relationship between Blackfoot Nations and Alberta. Blood Tribe Chief Traveller Plaited Hair warned against erasing truth. He said prohibiting acknowledgements signals a dangerous path toward erasing history.

Chief Darcy Dixon of the Bearspaw First Nation described acknowledgements as a demonstration of respect and reconciliation. He stated they tell the truth about where people live. Chief Samuel Crowfoot of the Siksika Nation called the acknowledgements an easy target. He noted racism exists within the Conservative Party and separation movement.

Minister Sawhney Declines to Comment on Vote

Crowfoot urged Albertans to establish direct connections with First Nations in the Treaty 7 area. He insisted that First Nations are real partners in history and future development. Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney did not comment on the resolution. Her office denied a CTV News request to state her position.

Gabrielle Weasel Head, an associate professor at Mount Royal University, criticized the lack of response. She argued the government must examine assumptions that honouring relationships is a threat to belonging. None of the five proposing constituency associations returned interview requests. The vote represents a significant moment for Alberta Indigenous relations.