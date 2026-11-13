UConn Huskies Dominate No. 17 Ohio State 87-55 in Columbus

Sarah Strong and the UConn Huskies crush No. 17 Ohio State 87-55 in Columbus. Strong scored 25 points as UConn advances while Ohio State struggles with shooting.

The UConn Huskies delivered a commanding performance by defeating No. 17 Ohio State with a final score of 87-55 in Columbus on Thursday. This decisive victory highlights the continued dominance of the UConn women's basketball program as they navigate through their competitive schedule with precision and skill.

Sarah Strong Leads Offensive Surge

Sarah Strong was the central figure in UConn's offensive explosion, scoring 25 points and demonstrating her versatility on the court. She contributed 20 of her points in the second half alone, hitting 7 of her 8 attempts from three-point range. Strong also filled the stat sheet with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals to anchor the Huskies' defense and transition game.

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UConn Establishes Early Dominance

UConn established control immediately when Ashlynn Shade made her first three-point attempt at the opening tip. This early shot sparked a 12-2 run that gave the Huskies a 21-8 lead before Ohio State responded with a 10-2 surge to end the first quarter. The Buckeyes' momentum was partially fueled by UConn turnovers, which visibly irritated head coach Geno Auriemma during the early stages of the contest.

Adversity and Second Half Recovery

Strong faced early foul trouble, sitting out the entire second quarter after drawing her second foul nine minutes into the game. UConn went ahead 33-25 on a midrange jumper from Kayleigh Heckel before the halftime buzzer, which was preceded by a layup from Jana El Alfy. Strong aggressively targeted the basket in the third quarter, hitting three three-pointers to push the lead back to 10 points after a flagrant one foul call against Olivia Vukosa.

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Bench Depth and Key Contributors

Ashlynn Shade added 15 points, while KK Arnold contributed 10 points along with 5 assists and 5 steals. The UConn bench provided crucial support in the fourth quarter, with Kelis Fisher scoring 9 points and Allie Ziebell adding 8 points. Olivia Vukosa finished with 8 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks, showcasing her importance to the team's interior presence.

Next Steps for Both Programs

UConn moves on to ACC competition, visiting No. 7 Louisville on Sunday. Ohio State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday before two games against SEC opponents, hosting No. 21 Ole Miss and facing No. 6 Texas in Fort Worth.