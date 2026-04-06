UCLA Bruins Claim Historic First NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

UCLA defeats South Carolina in a dominant performance, winning their first-ever NCAA women's basketball national championship. Led by Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts, the Bruins secured a decisive victory, capping off a season of relentless effort and strategic excellence. The championship marks a significant milestone for the program and a testament to the team's dedication and leadership.

UCLA achieved a historic milestone, securing their first-ever NCAA women’s basketball national championship . The Bruins, led by seniors Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts , dominated South Carolina in the title game, winning with a decisive score of 79-51. This victory marks the culmination of a season-long journey for UCLA , a team that had set its sights on the championship after a Final Four defeat the previous year.

The game, held in Phoenix, saw Jaquez scoring 21 points and Betts adding 16, solidifying the Bruins' offensive prowess. The win was a testament to the team's relentless effort, strategic gameplay, and strong team spirit, with players expressing overwhelming joy and pride in their accomplishment. The comprehensive victory highlights the Bruin's strategic gameplay, and defensive prowess, solidifying UCLA’s achievement with a historic win and a dominant performance that underscored their resilience and determination throughout the season. The team's coach, Cori Close, emphasized the importance of character and connectivity within the team, which proved to be the cornerstone of their success.\The Bruins' path to the championship was marked by consistent performance and strategic excellence, with their only loss occurring in a Thanksgiving tournament against Texas. The team's success was built on a foundation of experienced players, including Jaquez, who played all four years with the Bruins, and Betts, whose defensive strength proved crucial in the game. The leadership of coach Close, who assembled the team through a combination of high school commitments and transfer portal players, was pivotal in shaping their championship run. The victory represents a collective achievement, highlighting the players' dedication, teamwork, and the supportive environment fostered by the coaching staff. The final game demonstrated UCLA's dominance, starting with a strong offensive performance in the first quarter, extending their lead through strategic defense, and securing the win with a powerful third-quarter run. South Carolina struggled with their shooting, failing to mount a significant challenge against UCLA's superior performance.\South Carolina, the defending champions, faced a tough defeat, with their shooting percentage significantly lower than their season average. Despite the loss, the Gamecocks were gracious in defeat, acknowledging UCLA's superior play. The game showcased UCLA's ability to adapt and improve, having learned from their previous Final Four experience. The Bruins' defensive strategy, particularly the efforts of Betts, played a crucial role in controlling the game and limiting South Carolina's scoring opportunities. The championship is a significant moment for the UCLA program, marking their first title since winning the AIAW championship in 1978. The comprehensive victory over South Carolina highlights UCLA's overall superior performance, and their resilience throughout the season. This victory marks a turning point for the program, signaling the beginning of a new era of success and prominence in women’s college basketball. The focus now turns towards the future as UCLA aims to build on this success and cement its position as a leading program in the sport





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UCLA NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship Gabriela Jaquez Lauren Betts

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