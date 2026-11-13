UBS Outlines 2027 Investment Themes and Luxury Market Shifts

UBS highlights energy and tech for 2027 as luxury stocks like Gucci struggle with consumer spending shifts. Power Corp. sees analyst upgrades on strong holding performance.

Global financial institutions are adjusting their strategic outlooks for the coming years, with UBS Group AG identifying key trends for investors and Power Corp. receiving renewed attention from Wall Street analysts. These developments highlight a diverging path between defensive financial holdings and the volatile luxury consumer sector.

Power Corp Gains Analyst Confidence

Power Corp. shares have risen twenty-nine per cent year to date and are trading near their all-time closing high of $98.05 on Oct. 29. The holding company closed Friday at $93.90, demonstrating resilience despite mixed earnings reports. Analysts from Scotia Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets predict a breakout following the release of latest earnings data.

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RBC analyst Bart Dziarksi raised his price target to $115 from $103. This upgrade reflects strong results from Great-West Lifeco Inc. and IGM Financial Inc., in which Power Corp. holds a majority stake. Scotia Capital Markets analyst Phil Hardie increased his target to $109 from $107.50. Hardie cited a forty per cent year-over-year increase in the value of Wealthsimple Financial Corp. and a $900 million capital return to shareholders.

Hardie described the stock as an attractive combination of value and healthy dividend yield. CIBC Capital Markets analyst Scott Fletcher maintains a neutral rating with a $106 target. The collective twelve-month price target from nine analysts stands at $108.11 according to Bloomberg data.

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Luxury Sector Faces Consumer Pressure

The luxury market is experiencing a significant shift in consumer behavior as people struggle to manage the cost of living. The aspirational market, which includes shoppers seeking occasional higher-quality purchases, has been negatively impacted in the United States. This trend has led to falling shares for major industry players like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Kering SA.

Kering SA owns prominent brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen. TD Cowen analyst Joanna Kim noted that names like Louis Vuitton and Gucci are highly exposed to these specific shoppers. Kim made these observations in a report released on Nov. 11, highlighting the vulnerability of aspirational luxury brands.

TD recommends investors focus on assets linked to high-end spenders earning US$150,000-plus. This wealthier demographic accounts for thirty-five per cent of luxury spending while comprising only twenty-two per cent of purchasers. TD expects this group to maintain buying habits while lower-income consumers pull back.

Top luxury picks from TD include Compagnie Financiere Richemont and LuxExperience BV. Richemont produces jewellery for brands like Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels. Ermenegildo Zegna NV is also highlighted as a strong performer. Kim added that luxury sectors should fare better than other consumer segments if stock markets deteriorate.

UBS Predicts Energy and Tech Trends

UBS Group AG released a report on Nov. 9 outlining major themes for investor portfolios entering 2027. The firm identifies chip stocks as attractive despite global uncertainties. Analysts expect data centre capacity to expand dramatically between 2026 and 2030.

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Capital spending forecasts for one to three years remain intact according to UBS. However, pushback in the U.S. may force some projects to move to other states or countries. This geographic shift could slow down the overall expansion of capacity.

Global energy markets remain tight with the export market still short two million barrels per day. Although seventy per cent of flows through the Strait of Hormuz are back online, global stockpiles have shrunk eight per cent below their five-year average. Rebuilding these supplies requires an extra two million barrels per day over two years plus another one million per day for general demand.

Analyst Henri Patricot noted that most flow improvements are in crude oil, leaving the refining market very tight. UBS expects refining margins to fall until late 2027. The base case for Brent crude in 2027 is US$80 per barrel. Refining margins are projected to fall to US$10 per barrel from US$27 this year.

UBS analyst Matthew Mish warned that private equity enters 2027 with potential stress deferred but not defused. U.S. private credit default rates could rise to seven per cent to eight per cent. This increase is driven by refinancing needs and higher interest rates. The defining question for 2027 remains whether private markets can refinance and realize assets without more borrowing.