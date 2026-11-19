Ubisoft is eliminating 166 positions in its Canadian studios as part of a global restructuring plan aiming to reduce expenses by $315 million. The company states that production needs are changing and resources must be aligned with current priorities.

Ubisoft announced plans to cut 166 jobs across its Montreal and Quebec City studios, adding to recent closures in Halifax and Winnipeg. The video game production company confirmed that the reduction affects 128 employees in Montreal and 38 in Quebec City.

This move represents less than four percent of the company's total Canadian workforce. Ubisoft stated that the adjustments are necessary because its production portfolio is evolving. The company said, As our portfolio evolves, our production needs are changing, requiring us to adjust the size of some teams to ensure our resources are aligned with current production priorities and business needs. The announcement came on Thursday, citing statements from the Paris-based firm.

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Ubisoft Global Restructuring and Job Cuts

Ubisoft is known for creating hit video game series such as Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six, and Prince of Persia. The layoffs are part of a broader global restructuring effort that has already seen the company cut about 800 jobs in 2026. This global strategy is designed to reduce expenses by $315 million. The company expressed regret over the impact on its staff.

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We deeply value the contributions of these teams and recognize the impact this may have on our colleagues, the company said. Ubisoft emphasized its commitment to supporting affected employees through the process with care and respect. Those affected will receive severance packages, extended health care benefits, career transition services, and other resources. This announcement follows a series of recent studio closures in Canada.

Ubisoft closed its Winnipeg office in June, which impacted about 65 employees. The Winnipeg location had originally opened in 2018. Earlier in the year, the company shut down its Halifax studio in January. That closure put 71 employees out of work.

Recent Studio Closures in Canadian Cities

The union representing the Halifax workers filed a formal complaint against the company regarding that shutdown. The latest cuts in Montreal and Quebec City continue the company's strategy of adjusting staffing levels to match current production needs. The company behind major franchises continues to navigate financial pressures through significant workforce reductions. Reports indicate that the financial strain is driving the need for such extensive restructuring across multiple regions.

The company aims to streamline operations to better align with its current business goals and production schedules. This restructuring phase marks a significant shift for the gaming giant's presence in Canada. Employees in the affected roles are being supported through the transition as detailed by the corporate statement. The company maintains that these decisions are driven by necessary business adjustments rather than a lack of demand for its products.

The global job cuts in 2026 represent a substantial portion of the workforce, indicating a major strategic pivot. The $315 million in expected savings is a key driver of these difficult personnel decisions. Ubisoft's statements highlight the tension between maintaining creative output and managing corporate expenses. The company acknowledges the hardship faced by those losing their positions.

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Support Measures for Displaced Ubisoft Workers

Support measures include career transition services to help displaced workers find new employment. Extended health care benefits are also part of the severance package provided to affected staff. The closures in Halifax and Winnipeg have already caused significant disruption to local gaming communities. The latest cuts will further reduce Ubisoft's operational footprint in key Canadian tech hubs.

The company hopes that these adjustments will ensure long-term stability and alignment with its evolving portfolio. The reaction from labor unions and local governments remains a point of concern for the company. The financial restructuring is expected to continue impacting various international offices in the coming months. Ubisoft's focus is now on aligning its global resources with its most promising projects.

The company's leadership has cited changing market conditions as a primary factor in these decisions. The impact on the Canadian gaming industry will likely be monitored closely by industry analysts. The severance packages are intended to mitigate the immediate financial shock for laid-off employees. The company's statement underscores a commitment to handling the process with dignity and respect.

Broader Tech Sector Economic Headwinds

These changes reflect a broader trend in the tech sector facing economic headwinds. Ubisoft's historic franchises remain strong, but operational costs require careful management. The company is balancing its legacy hits with the demands of new development cycles. The reductions in Canada are a fraction of the global cuts but significant locally.

The company's global workforce adjustment aims to create a more leaner operational structure. This restructuring is viewed as essential for the company's financial health moving forward.