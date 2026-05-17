Uber Drivers in Victoria Achieve North American First with Union Contract

Over 1,000 Uber drivers in Victoria, BC, have made history by ratifying the first gig worker union contract in North America, securing bonuses and wellness funds.

In a historic milestone for the modern workforce, more than 1,000 Uber drivers based in Victoria, British Columbia, have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement.

This achievement, facilitated by the United Food and Commercial Workers union, specifically UFCW Local 1518, marks the first instance in North America where gig economy workers have successfully formed a union. The journey to this point was not immediate; it required nearly seven years of intensive research and outreach.

Pablo Godoy, a senior leader with the UFCW, emphasized that understanding the intricacies of the Uber application and the algorithmic management used to assign rides was crucial to aligning the union's goals with the actual needs of the drivers. The momentum culminated in July 2025, when drivers voted with an overwhelming 99 percent majority in favor of unionization, followed by eight months of rigorous negotiations with Uber Technologies Inc. to finalize the terms of a four-year contract.

The resulting agreement represents a creative adaptation of traditional labor benefits to fit the non-traditional nature of platform work. While the contract does not establish a fixed hourly wage—largely because the drivers maintain their status as independent contractors—it introduces a series of performance-based incentives and safety nets.

For instance, drivers who completed at least 50 trips since July 1, 2025, are eligible for a 250 dollar signing bonus. Furthermore, the contract establishes quarterly bonuses, such as a 600 dollar payment for those completing over 750 trips, effectively rewarding high-volume workers. To address the lack of traditional health and sick leave, the union secured an annual 500 dollar wellness fund.

Additionally, the agreement mandates a 5 percent annual increase in wait time and cancellation fees, ensuring that drivers are better compensated for the time they spend waiting for passengers or dealing with last-minute cancellations. These measures were specifically designed based on driver feedback, as workers preferred benefits tied to the volume of their work rather than time or distance alone. This victory is deeply intertwined with the evolving legal landscape of British Columbia.

Since mid-2024, the province has implemented progressive rules for gig workers, granting them enhanced rights under the Employment Standards Act. Although they remain independent contractors to maintain flexibility, they are now entitled to compensation for engaged time—the period spent actively performing a ride or delivery—at a rate of approximately 20.88 dollars per hour, which is 120 percent of the provincial minimum wage.

Patrick Johnson, president of UFCW Local 1518, noted that these provincial regulations helped set a more favorable tone for discussions with Uber. The union now intends to scale this success to larger urban centers, including the Lower Mainland, Metro Vancouver, and Toronto. While Victoria provided a contained environment where organizers could meet drivers at airports and electric-vehicle charging stations, the union believes that the existing digital networks—such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Reddit—will facilitate organizing in denser cities.

Experts, including Adam King from the University of Manitoba, suggest that this agreement serves as a critical test case. By striking while the iron was hot and leveraging new provincial laws, the UFCW has created a blueprint for how gig workers across the continent might seek collective representation and improved financial stability without sacrificing the flexibility of their work





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uber UFCW Gig Economy Labor Rights Canada

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Day 2020: What's Open & Closed on Statutory HolidayThis news article provides information on what will be open and closed on May 18, 2020, which is Victoria Day in Canada.

Read more »

North Bay’s collision deaths rival homicides, police sayNew safety plan aims at reducing motor vehicle collision fatalities and serious injuries on roads in the Gateway City

Read more »

North Korean Threat Actors Still Top Crypto Industry's Security ConcernsConsensus is emerging among global security firms that North Korean threat actors remain the topmost threat to the crypto industry. CrowdStrike, the American cybersecurity firm, recently reported that the North Korean adversaries are the most prevalent target intrusion threat to financial services, particularly focusing on crypto.

Read more »

‘Slow down’: Speed a major factor in most Edmonton fatal crashes, officials sayAs we head into the busy driving season, officials are asking drivers to slow down.

Read more »