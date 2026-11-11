UBC Sexual Assault Trial: Glynnis Kirchmeier Testifies on Galloway Defamation

Glynnis Kirchmeier testifies in her defense against Steven Galloway's defamation lawsuit, explaining her social media posts and advocacy regarding University of British Columbia sexual assault allegations.

Glynnis Kirchmeier provided testimony in the B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday as she defended herself against defamation claims brought by author Steven Galloway. The legal proceedings center on a 2018 social media post where Kirchmeier criticized The Walrus magazine for its coverage of Galloway, who was then suspended from his position at the University of British Columbia. Kirchmeier, who is representing herself while attending law school in the United States, asserts that her statements constitute fair comment rather than malicious defamation.

Context of Conflated Allegations

Kirchmeier testified that efforts to pressure the University of B.C. into overhauling its handling of sexual-assault complaints intensified around the time allegations against Steven Galloway emerged publicly. In the fall of 2015, members of the university community began conflating her campaign with a separate push by a former student to investigate Galloway for sexual harassment and assault. Galloway, who served as the chair of the creative-writing program, launched a lawsuit against nearly two dozen defendants in 2018.

Also read UBC paid accuser to join Steven Galloway inquiry, court hears

The plaintiff claims that a woman, identified only as A.B. due to a publication ban, made allegations that ruined his reputation, cost him his job, and destroyed his personal life. Kirchmeier's testimony painted a picture of an institution embroiled in scandal during the dawn of the #MeToo era, highlighting growing societal calls for systemic change to combat sexual violence across academic settings.

Media Interactions and Press Conferences

During a press conference held on November 22, 2015, local media outlets asked Kirchmeier about Steven Galloway, whom the university had announced four days earlier it was suspending because of serious allegations. She testified that the university was also fielding questions from CBC's The Fifth Estate about an episode involving a history student set to air at the end of November. Other outlets contacted the CBC wondering if the upcoming TV documentary promoted by the national broadcaster involved Galloway.

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Kirchmeier recalled that journalists at the UBC campus press conference asked if Galloway was included in the documentary. One of the other women present stated that he was not included and that they did not know anything about that connection. This distinction between the two separate campaigns was central to Kirchmeier's defense strategy, aiming to show that her actions were focused on institutional accountability rather than targeting Galloway specifically.

Social Media Post and Legal Defense

Kirchmeier first met A.B. in the spring of 2016 and began helping advise her on how to hold the university accountable for the alleged misconduct. Only A.B., Kirchmeier, and Mandi Gray, a Trent University assistant professor of criminology, are currently on trial. The rest of the defendants have settled with Galloway, who has never been charged with a criminal offense and has always denied sexually assaulting A.B. with whom he was having a two-year affair.

In her 2018 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kirchmeier called out The Walrus magazine for publishing a news feature for which she believed Galloway was the main source. The tweet read that the piece said Galloway had an affair, which she argued was what he calls raping or sexually harassing a student. She contends that per Chicago style citation guidelines used as a history student, the slash in that tweet meant either sexually assaulting or harassing a student, not both acts simultaneously, a point Galloway's lawyers reject.

Cross-Examination and Email Evidence

The cross-examination of Kirchmeier by Daniel Coles became heated in the afternoon when he introduced personal emails between her, A.B., and fellow defendant Mandi Gray. In these emails, Kirchmeier vented about the findings of former B.C. Supreme Court Justice Mary Ellen Boyd, whom the school hired in late 2015 to investigate A.B.'s allegations. In 2016, Justice Boyd found that on a balance of probabilities, it could not be established that Galloway committed sexual assault or assault, but that he had sexually harassed her and committed other misconduct.

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Coles read out one of Kirchmeier's emails stating, This all sucks. SG sucks. UBC sucks. Boyd's a shill. The Walrus is nasty and uncritical. He pressed her on whether she believed UBC hired the retired judge for a predetermined outcome. Kirchmeier said she did, based on her experience with another investigation into the allegations involving her fellow history student.

Advocacy Efforts and Open Letter

Earlier in the day, Kirchmeier detailed how she made efforts to influence the university administration regarding sexual violence policies. On November 10, 2015, she sent an open letter to her network of students and professors in the history department, from which she had just graduated. The letter called out UBC for not acting on complaints about a male PhD student that stretched out over years, which led to more women becoming his victims.

Her letter found its way into the inbox of A.B., a former creative writing student. The next day, A.B. forwarded the letter to Galloway and another senior professor in her program. These communications highlight the interconnected nature of the various campaigns and individuals involved in the broader discourse surrounding sexual assault and institutional responsibility at the University of British Columbia during this period.