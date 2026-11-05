University of B.C. professor Annabel Lyon testifies about signing off on Steven Galloway student thesis in defamation trial involving sexual assault claims.

Annabel Lyon, a creative writing professor at the University of B.C., provided crucial testimony Wednesday regarding her role in grading a thesis submitted by a former student. The student is the central accuser in the ongoing defamation trial involving author Steven Galloway. Lyon clarified that she personally drafted new university policies after regretfully signing off on the incomplete thesis for the woman who accused Galloway of sexual assault.

Lyon Testifies on Thesis Approval

Lyon stated that professor Keith Maillard served as the primary thesis supervisor for the student, identified in court as A.B. due to a publication ban. Lyon acted as a second reader, a role that required her to sign off on graduate students completing their work. The student submitted a 144-page portion of a novel in July 2015, which formed the basis of the academic submission under review.

Also read UBC Professor Testifies in Steven Galloway Defamation Trial Over Rettracted Assault Statement

Mechanics of Academic Review Process

The academic review process placed Lyon in a difficult position when she reviewed the submission. She told the court that she felt uncomfortable signing off on the unfinished work but deferred to her more senior colleague, Keith Maillard. She agreed to accept the incomplete thesis to allow the student to graduate, a decision she now deeply regrets. Lyon emphasized that she never actually read the woman's unfinished thesis but had offered to read it once it was complete. That offer to review the full work still stands, though she maintains her regret over the initial approval to this day.

Competing Views in Legal Dispute

Both Annabel Lyon and Keith Maillard were initially named as defendants in Galloway's lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2018. However, they are no longer parties to the legal action, though their testimony remains central to the case. Galloway is seeking damages, alleging that his career was destroyed by sexual assault allegations he denies. A retired judge hired by UBC to investigate the matter found the allegations unsubstantiated, a finding Galloway relies on in his defamation claims.

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Impact on University Policies and Law

The testimony highlights a significant shift in how the University of B.C. handles academic submissions involving sensitive personal contexts. Lyon explained that she wrote new policies specifically to ensure that no faculty member would be placed in the same position again. These changes aim to prevent future conflicts of interest or uncomfortable administrative decisions involving students involved in external controversies. The trial continues to examine the intersection of academic responsibilities and legal liability for university staff.

Timeline and Reporting Context

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 4, 2026. The Canadian Press has provided extensive coverage of the defamation trial, which centers on the reputational damage claimed by Steven Galloway. The proceedings have shed light on the internal workings of academic institutions when legal and ethical boundaries overlap. Lyon's testimony offers a rare glimpse into the administrative pressures faced by university professors during high-profile controversies.