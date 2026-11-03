UBC Professor Testifies in Steven Galloway Defamation Trial

Annabel Lyon testifies that accuser retracted police statement in defamation case. Details emerge about Nov 2015 meeting regarding Steven Galloway allegations and university response.

Annabel Lyon, the current director of the University of British Columbia's School of Creative Writing, provided critical testimony in the defamation lawsuit filed by acclaimed author Steven Galloway. Her statements revealed that the woman accusing Galloway of sexual and physical assault initially gave a formal statement to police before retracting it shortly thereafter due to safety concerns.

Testimony Reveals Retracted Police Statement

Lyon testified that the accuser, identified in court documents as A.B., became fearful after realizing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police might contact Galloway regarding the allegations. This fear led her to withdraw her initial police report, a detail that serves as a cornerstone for Galloway's defense against the defamation claims brought by his former student and other defendants.

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The author, best known for his novel The Cellist of Sarajevo, has consistently denied the accusations of assault. He argues that the widespread publication of these unproven allegations has severely damaged his reputation and career, prompting the legal action that began in 2018 to seek accountability for what he terms defamatory statements.

Faculty Meeting Shocked by Allegations

According to Lyon, faculty members in the creative writing department held a meeting in November 2015 to discuss the serious allegations after A.B. relayed the information to a colleague. Lyon described the department staff as absolutely shocked by the nature of the claims, which originated from a former student within their own academic community.

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During this internal discussion, the faculty noted that while A.B. had initially reported the incidents to law enforcement, she subsequently retracted her statement. The primary reason cited for this retraction was the accuser's feeling of unsafety, specifically triggered by the prospect of police investigators reaching out to Galloway directly.

Lyon is the first witness called by the defendant A.B., whose identity is currently protected by a publication ban. Her testimony aims to provide context regarding the university's internal handling of the situation and to support the narrative that the allegations were not immediately substantiated through criminal channels at that time.

Legal History and Employment Termination

Galloway's career at the University of British Columbia was effectively concluded when he was fired from his position as the chair of the creative writing department. The termination followed a period of intense scrutiny where the allegations were widely disseminated across various online platforms, creating a public relations crisis for the institution.

Following his dismissal, a former judge hired by the university to review the matter determined that the claims against Galloway were unsubstantiated. This judicial review played a significant role in Galloway's subsequent legal strategies, providing an official stance that the allegations lacked sufficient evidence to support the accusations made against him.

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Arbitration Victory and Current Proceedings

In 2018, Galloway achieved a significant legal victory when he won an arbitration proceeding against the University of British Columbia. This ruling further bolstered his position in the current defamation trial, as he seeks to establish that the statements made by A.B. and others were factually inaccurate and damaging to his professional standing.

The trial, which began with Lyon's testimony, continues to examine the validity of the original claims and the impact of their public release. Galloway maintains that the combination of the university's initial handling of the matter and the subsequent publication of the allegations constitutes a deliberate campaign of defamation.

As the proceedings continue, the court is tasked with weighing the conflicting accounts of events that unfolded in November 2015. The testimony regarding the retracted police statement and the faculty's reaction remains a pivotal element in determining the credibility of the accusations and the legitimacy of Galloway's legal claims.