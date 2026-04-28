UAE Quits OPEC and OPEC+, Dealing Blow to Saudi Arabia and Global Oil Market

The United Arab Emirates has announced its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+, citing concerns over insufficient regional support against Iranian aggression and aligning with U.S. criticism of the organization's oil pricing policies. This move is expected to create instability within the oil market and represents a significant shift in regional dynamics.

The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal from both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ) and the broader OPEC + alliance on Tuesday, a decision that represents a significant disruption to the established order within the global oil market and a notable setback for Saudi Arabia , the de facto leader of these groups.

This move arrives at a particularly sensitive juncture, coinciding with heightened geopolitical tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the resulting energy shockwaves reverberating throughout the world economy. The UAE’s departure, after decades as a consistent member of OPEC, introduces an element of uncertainty and potential fragmentation within the organization, which has historically prioritized the presentation of a unified front despite underlying disagreements concerning a spectrum of issues, ranging from complex geopolitical considerations to the delicate balancing act of production quotas.

The decision is particularly impactful given the existing challenges faced by Gulf producers in navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital waterway situated between Iran and Oman. This narrow passage serves as a critical conduit for approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, and has become increasingly vulnerable to Iranian threats and direct attacks on maritime vessels. These threats have already complicated export logistics for regional producers.

However, the UAE’s exit transcends mere logistical concerns; it signals a deeper dissatisfaction with the collective approach and perceived lack of adequate support from fellow Arab nations. The UAE has voiced increasing frustration over what it considers insufficient responses from its regional partners in the face of repeated Iranian aggression.

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, publicly articulated this discontent during a recent address at the Gulf Influencers Forum, sharply criticizing the political and military response from both the Arab League and, more surprisingly, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He emphasized a historical pattern of weak support, expressing disappointment that the GCC, traditionally a stronger alliance, had failed to provide the level of backing the UAE expected.

Beyond the regional dynamics, the UAE’s withdrawal is widely viewed as a strategic victory for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has long been a vocal critic of OPEC. Trump has repeatedly accused the organization of manipulating oil prices to the detriment of global consumers, alleging that OPEC artificially inflates prices and “rips off the rest of the world.

” He has also explicitly linked U.S. military protection of Gulf states to oil pricing, suggesting that the U.S. provides security assistance while OPEC members simultaneously exploit this protection by maintaining high oil prices. This stance reflects a broader U.S. policy aimed at promoting energy independence and reducing reliance on foreign oil sources. The UAE’s decision to leave OPEC aligns with this U.S. agenda, potentially paving the way for increased oil production and lower prices.

The move also underscores the UAE’s growing assertiveness in pursuing its own national interests, even if it means diverging from the traditional consensus-building approach of OPEC. It is a clear indication that the UAE is prioritizing its own security concerns and economic objectives, and is willing to challenge the established norms of the oil market to achieve them.

The long-term implications of this decision remain to be seen, but it undoubtedly marks a turning point in the history of OPEC and the global energy landscape





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