U2 will bring its The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027 to North America next summer, including two shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9. The tour supports a new album about defiant joy and follows the band's Thanksgiving Eve NFL halftime show.

U2 will play two shows in Toronto next year as part of The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027. The Irish band is slated to perform at North York's Rogers Stadium on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Florida and reach Toronto just after Labour Day weekend. The North American tour supports U2's new album, which the band says is about defiant joy. The run of dates will wrap up with one performance in Vancouver on Oct. 18. The tour will bring the group across North America next summer.

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NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show

The rock band announced the new tour dates ahead of its halftime show performance for the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. That game features the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Fans who are part of U2's subscriber list can purchase tickets for presale on the morning of Nov. 30. Visa cardholders can buy their presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, until supplies last.

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There is also an artist presale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3. Fans need to sign up by 9 p.m. on Nov. 29 to participate in that presale. Tickets will then be available to the general public on Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. local time. The announcement comes as U2 prepares to release the new album tied to the tour.

The band has described the record as being about defiant joy. The North American dates mark a major return to stadiums for the group. Toronto will host two nights of the tour, giving local fans multiple chances to see the band. The shows are set for early September at Rogers Stadium in North York.

The tour then continues before ending in Vancouver in mid-October. The current article also included promotional notes about setting CP24 or CTV News as a preferred source on Google. Those notes are not part of the U2 tour announcement. The key details remain the new album, the North American tour and the ticket presale timeline.

Ticket Presale Dates and Options

The tour news follows U2's planned halftime appearance at the NFL's Thanksgiving Eve game. That matchup between the Rams and Packers will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The band announced the tour dates ahead of that performance. Fans hoping to secure tickets have several presale windows to watch.

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The subscriber presale begins Nov. 30 in the morning. Visa cardholders can try starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, while supplies last. The Ticketmaster artist presale starts at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3. To take part, fans must sign up by 9 p.m. on Nov. 29.

General public tickets go on sale Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. U2's new album and tour are being promoted together. The band says the album is about defiant joy, and the North American tour will carry that theme across cities next summer. The Toronto dates are among the first major Canadian stops announced for the run.

North American Tour Route Details

The tour's North American leg begins in Florida and ends in Vancouver. Toronto's two shows fall just after Labour Day weekend, on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9. The Vancouver show is set for Oct. 18.