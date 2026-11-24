U2 will tour North America next summer in support of their new album Carnaval de Luz, which includes Dolly Parton's last vocal performance. The 15-night stadium tour starts August 13 in Miami and ends October 18 in Vancouver.

U2 will tour North America next summer in support of their new album, Carnaval de Luz, which features Dolly Parton's final vocal recording. The 15-night stadium tour begins Aug. 13 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and ends Oct. 18 at BC Place in Vancouver.

The tour, titled Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027, follows previously announced dates in Latin America, Europe, and the U.K. It will stop in Atlanta; Baltimore; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; Toronto; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Arlington, Texas; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; and Santa Clara, California. Openers include country musician Stephen Wilson Jr. and rock band The War on Drugs. A subscriber presale starts Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time on U2.com.

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U2 Stadium Tour Dates Confirmed

A Visa cardholder presale is Dec. 2, an artist presale is Dec. 3, and a general sale is Dec. 4. Bassist Adam Clayton told The Associated Press that the stadium show will balance classics with new material. We'll probably line up the songs that we definitely can't not play and try and fit many of the new songs around that, he said. Lead guitarist The Edge added that the tour has an overarching concept leaning toward celebration and coming together.

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The album, U2's 16th studio release and first of new songs in nine years, is about defiant joy, according to The Edge. He described it as a necessity in a polarizing political moment, with a defiant sense that things can get better and will get better. Carnaval de Luz follows two partnering EPs, Days of Ash and Easter Lily, released earlier this year.

The listening experience is cyclical: start with the album, then the EPs, and begin again, as the final sounds on the last EP are the first notes of Carnaval de Luz. The Edge called it 24 new songs from U2 in a 12-month period. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. missed the band's 2023-2024 Las Vegas Sphere residency due to serious neck surgery and recovery. We were revitalized by having Larry back, Clayton said.

Dolly Parton Final Vocal Recording

The album closer, Torn, features Dolly Parton and became her last vocal recording after she died in August of cancer. It was co-written by U2, Parton, and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid. The band first sent Parton Irish folk songs, which she found too Irish, so she sent a rough sketch about a woman choosing between two men. U2 reworked it into a song about a mother describing a rift between two sons.

Parton returned a vocal. The Edge said the band knew Parton had medical issues but not that they were life-threatening. About a week after delivering the album, they learned she had passed. It was such a shock, he said, calling it a cosmic coincidence that her final vocal is on their album.

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Other songs include the opener Go (Carnaval de Luz) and the anthem The Greatest Show on Earth, which began as an atmospheric improvisation with Brian Eno. It was once titled Cathedral and went through trial and error. The punk-infused Silencio came together fast, The Edge said, from a great riff and a few days of improvisation. U2 formed 50 years ago in Mullen's childhood kitchen in Dublin.

U2 Looking Forward Not Back

The Edge said the band doesn't look back much and wanted to counter nostalgia with a strong sense of looking forward. On staying together, he said cooperation is ever-changing, but they know they do their best work together. It also requires keeping egos in check, he added.