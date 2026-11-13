U2 Releases 16th Album Carnaval de Luz with Final Dolly Parton Duet Torn

U2's new album Carnaval de Luz ends with Torn, a duet between Bono and Dolly Parton recorded in June in Nashville, making it her last recorded vocal performance before her death from cancer in August.

U2 released their 16th studio album, Carnaval de Luz (Carnival of Light), on Friday. The album ends with Torn, a duet between U2 lead singer Bono and Dolly Parton.

The legendary voice of Dolly Parton is back for one last rodeo, months after her death. Parton, an 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter known for ballads of love and heartbreak, opens the song with gentle hums, followed by soft then powerful vocals. Parton sings: I can't deny this passion and desire, but I know it has to burn me. Standing this close to the fire, what am I supposed to do?

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Dolly Parton Final Vocal Performance

And how am I supposed to choose? I love 'em both and I just feel so torn. The song's final lyrics, Every heart is torn, echo the sentiments of fans across the world after the beloved star died from cancer in August. According to her official website, Parton co-wrote the country song about broken family ties with U2 and Irish singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid.

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She recorded it in Nashville in June, making the duet her last recorded vocal performance before her death. Dolly wrote to Bono on June 2: Hope you like what I did. I did quite a few things. Take from it what you want and what you need, but I love the song, and I think it could be something really special.

Thanks for including me in your life. I've always loved you and always will. An image of the message was shared by her official Instagram account in a joint post with U2. Bono told Rolling Stone for U2's September cover story: When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song.

U2 And Dolly Parton Collaboration

And you can hear that. And I can't even listen to it now. Asked how the song came about, in an interview on the Today show released Friday, U2's lead guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist The Edge said: We were trying out a lot of collaboration and one of the thoughts was that we might do something with Dolly. Bono said: We sent her this couple of - these kind of folk songs we were working on.

There was a song called Lifelong I played to her over the phone. She goes, That's a little too Irish for me. Just for where my voice is right now. Bono continued, trying to emulate Parton's voice: And then she said, You know I got a song called Torn.

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You can take it wherever you want, and maybe I'll like where you take it. I think it's probably the right song to finish Carnaval de Luz. By Amarachi Orie, CNN