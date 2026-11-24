U2 confirms 15 North American stadium dates for the 2027 Carnaval De Luz world tour. Tickets go on sale December 4, following exclusive presales for subscribers and Visa cardholders.

The iconic Irish rock band U2 has officially announced a major expansion of its 2027 world tour, revealing a series of high-profile North America n stadium dates. The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour will bring Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. to venues across the United States and Canada for fifteen shows. The North America n leg of the tour is scheduled to begin on August 13, 2027, and will conclude in South America later that year.

Concert Schedule and Venue Locations

The tour schedule features performances at some of the largest sports arenas in North America. U2 is set to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 17. The band will then travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to play at MetLife Stadium on August 28. A significant stop in Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Stadium is scheduled for September 9 and will feature support from The War On Drugs.

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Further west, the band will headline at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on October 2. Fans in Vancouver, British Columbia, have a specific date to mark on their calendars for the October 18 concert at BC Place Stadium, where The War on Drugs will also serve as the opening act. These North American dates are part of a larger global circuit that includes sold-out shows in Mexico City, Brazil, and Argentina.

Album Release and Strategic Timing

This announcement serves as a crucial promotional vehicle for the band's sixteenth studio album, Carnaval De Luz. The album arrived on November 13 on Island Records and marks U2's first release of new material in nine years. The timing of the tour announcement is strategically aligned with other major appearances by the band. The news comes just one day before U2 headlines the halftime show of the NFL's Thanksgiving Eve game, which airs live on Netflix from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, November 25.

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Live Nation Global Touring is producing the entire Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour. The tour represents a massive logistical undertaking, moving from North American stadiums in the late summer to extensive dates in Europe, the U.K., and South America in the spring and summer of 2027. Many of the previously announced international dates, including stops in Stockholm, Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, and Milan, are already sold out.

Ticket Presale Registration and Security Measures

Ticket distribution for the North American dates will follow a multi-tiered presale system designed to manage high demand. Access begins with the U2.com Subscriber Presale, which opens on Monday, November 30, at 10 am local time. Following this, Visa cardholders will have access to a special presale beginning Wednesday, December 2, from 10 am to 10 pm, while supplies last. Visa is officially listed as a sponsor of the world tour.

The artist presale opens on Thursday, December 3, at 10 am local time. To participate, fans must sign up by Sunday, November 29, at 9 pm ET. Live Nation is implementing strict security measures in partnership with Ticketmaster to prevent bad actors from purchasing tickets. Some users may be required to complete a selfie check or provide identification via the Persona platform. No specific codes are required for access, as entry is tied directly to the user's account.

General Onsale and Public Access

For fans who do not qualify for the initial presales, the general onsale begins on Friday, December 4, at 10 am. Tickets will be available exclusively through U2.com. This sale marks the first opportunity for the general public to purchase tickets for the remaining inventory of the tour. The comprehensive ticketing strategy ensures that dedicated fans have multiple opportunities to secure seats before the public sale begins.