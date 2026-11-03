Trump says US will stop $4 billion in annual funding to Israel by end of year

President Donald Trump said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to end $4 billion in annual US funding to Israel by the end of the year. The remarks come as a $3.8 billion annual military aid memorandum approaches its 2028 expiration.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will stop providing $4 billion in annual funding to Israel by the end of this year.

Trump said the decision followed an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He made the remarks during an interview on Fox News Fox and Friends. Trump said Israel no longer needs the funding. He also said some Democrats and left-wing politicians have used US financial support to Israel as a talking point to criticize Republicans.

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There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office on Trump's remarks. It was not immediately clear which exact funding Trump meant. A memorandum of understanding provides $3.8 billion in annual US military aid to Israel. That memorandum is approaching its expiration date in 2028.

Trump Ends Four Billion Dollar Israel Funding

Conversations have been under way on how Washington's assistance to Israel would evolve beyond that date. Trump told Fox News that he and Netanyahu made the agreement months ago. He said the payments would be cut off at the end of the year. He added that the United States would still help Israel if needed.

Trump said the left uses the $4 billion payment as a signal of unfairness. He said the payment is no secret and that such criticism cannot be allowed to continue. He repeated that the funding would be cut off at the end of the year because Israel does not need it. Trump also said Israel can buy whatever it wants.

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He said Europe can do the same. He added that the United States makes the greatest weapons in the world. Netanyahu said in a May interview with CBS that he hoped to wean Israel off US military support within a decade. In a June letter to a US congressman, Netanyahu wrote that the time had come for Israel to move from aid recipient to partner.

US public support for Israel has fallen since the Gaza war began in 2023. The decline has been particularly strong among Democrats. A June Quinnipiac University poll found 48 percent of voters and 66 percent of Democrats believe the United States is too supportive of Israel. Those figures were up from 16 percent and 20 percent when the question was first asked in 2017.

US Public Support for Israel Falls

Support for Israel among Democratic voters has plummeted in recent years. Candidates critical of Israel are winning Democratic primaries. Even moderate lawmakers are increasingly willing to challenge decades of US support for Israel. The debate over US aid to Israel has become a prominent issue in American politics.

Trump framed the funding as a political liability for Republicans. He said Democrats and left-wing politicians point to the $4 billion payment to argue that US support is unfair. The memorandum of understanding that provides $3.8 billion in annual military aid is separate from the $4 billion figure Trump cited. It is set to expire in 2028.

The next phase of US assistance to Israel has been under discussion. Trump did not specify whether the funding he described would end completely or be replaced by another arrangement. He said the United States would help Israel if it needs help. He did not provide details on what that help would include.

Netanyahu has publicly discussed reducing Israel's reliance on US military support. His May CBS interview and June letter to a US congressman both pointed in that direction. The letter said Israel should move from aid recipient to partner. The Quinnipiac poll illustrated the shift in Democratic opinion.

In 2017, 20 percent of Democrats said the United States was too supportive of Israel. By June, that share had risen to 66 percent. Among all voters, the share rose from 16 percent to 48 percent. Trump's comments came during a wide-ranging interview.

He said the funding deal with Netanyahu was made months ago. He said the cutoff would happen by the end of this year. He said the United States would continue to support Israel if needed. No immediate response was available from Netanyahu's office.

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Future of US Israel Aid Discussed

It was also not immediately clear how the change would affect existing US military assistance programs. The $3.8 billion memorandum remains in place until 2028 unless altered. The issue intersects with broader debates about US foreign aid. Trump said the left uses the payment as a signal of unfairness.

He said that cannot be allowed to happen. He said the payment gets cut off at the end of the year because Israel does not need it. Trump also said Israel and Europe can buy whatever weapons they want. He said the United States makes the best weapons in the world.

He did not say whether the United States would approve new arms sales to Israel after the funding ends. The remarks are likely to fuel further discussion about the future of US-Israel relations. Public opinion has shifted since the Gaza war began in 2023. Democratic voters in particular have grown more critical of US support for Israel.

Trump's statement that the funding will stop by the end of the year marks a significant change in US policy. The exact scope of the change remains unclear. Talks about assistance beyond 2028 were already under way before Trump's comments. Netanyahu has said he hopes Israel can reduce its reliance on US military support.

His letter to a US congressman said Israel should become a partner rather than an aid recipient. Trump's comments appeared to align with that goal. The political context includes primary contests in which candidates critical of Israel have won. Moderate lawmakers have also become more willing to challenge long-standing US support.

Netanyahu Seeks Reduced Reliance

The Quinnipiac poll reflected those changing attitudes. Trump said the United States would help Israel if they need it. He did not elaborate on what form that help would take. He also did not say whether the $4 billion figure referred to military aid, economic aid or another category.

The memorandum of understanding providing $3.8 billion in annual military aid is set to expire in 2028. Conversations about the next phase of US assistance were already under way. Trump's remarks add new uncertainty to those discussions. Trump said the deal with Netanyahu was made months ago.

He said the United States would stop paying Israel by the end of this year. He said the funding would be cut off because Israel does not need it. He also said the United States would help Israel if needed.