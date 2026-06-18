U.S. Vice President JD Vance Announces Lifting of Blockade on Iranian Ports

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that the U.S. Navy has allowed more than a dozen ships through to Iranian ports, lifting a blockade as part of an agreement to end the war. More oil is now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, with more than 12.5 million barrels going through the shipping channel Wednesday night.

Oil tankers offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran . U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that the U.S. Navy has allowed more than a dozen ships through to Iran ian ports, lifting a blockade as part of an agreement to end the war.

More oil is now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, with more than 12.5 million barrels going through the shipping channel Wednesday night. The Republican vice president said more than 12.5 million barrels went through the shipping channel Wednesday night. The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran’s nuclear program.

Major shipowners have begun moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz since the agreement was signed. The main central route of the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, but ships have been passing through the smaller Northern route and the Southern route. The agreement appears to offer Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return. The U.S. and Iran will negotiate over Iran’s nuclear program, but other commitments still need to be worked out.

The agreement would restore the status quo before the war, including ending hostilities, restarting talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz U.S. Navy JD Vance Oil Tankers Blockade Agreement End Of Hostilities Nuclear Program Oil Traffic Highly Enriched Uranium Restarting Talks Opening The Strait Of Hormuz Status Quo Negotiating Clock Permanent End To Hostilities Oil Crisis War Iranian Ports U.S. And Iran Negotiate Over Iran’S Nuclear Program Other Commitments Status Quo Before The War Ending Hostilities Restarting Talks Between The U.S. And Iran Ove Opening The Strait Of Hormuz

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