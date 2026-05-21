U.S. Treasury Yields Fall After Jobless Claims Data

U.S. Treasury yields leveled out after data showed weekly jobless claims fell in the week ended May 16, as investors considered the impact of the Iran war on inflation and the U.S. economy.

U.S. Treasury yields fell after data showed weekly jobless claims fell and investors weighed the impact of the Iran war on inflation and the U.S. economy.

Yields rose initially alongside oil prices following President Donald Trump's comments on peace talks with Iran but reversed course after the data was released. Market participants are now pricing in a 56.3% chance the Fed could raise rates in December and a 94.2% chance it will maintain current rates at its next meeting in June.

Investors are considering the possibility of elevated interest rates for the rest of the year and a stable Treasury yield curve for the rest of the year





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US Treasury Yields Jobless Claims Inflation Iran War Interest Rates Federal Reserve Economy

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