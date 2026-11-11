U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved to a military base after Iranian threats against his life. The move follows a report that allowed his Georgetown home to be geolocated.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved from his Washington, D.C. residence to a U.S. military base after Iranian threats against his life, according to two people familiar with the matter and Reuters sources.

Bessent Relocates to Military Base Amid Iranian Threats

The move was first reported by The New York Times. A source said security concerns increased after the Wall Street Journal published an aerial view of the Georgetown mansion Bessent bought for US$12.5 million shortly after his confirmation in January 2025. The photo allowed Bessent's home to be geolocated, prompting his relocation to a military base, the source said. The source added: The news media has an obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials.

Also read Treasury Secretary Bessent Moves to Military Base After Iranian Threats

A senior intelligence official in the Trump administration warned in a memo seen by Reuters late last month that Iranian plots against U.S. personnel and American citizens had reached an advanced stage. The Times reported the severity of the threats to Bessent was not immediately clear. Iran has previously denied plotting to attack officials or people on U.S. soil. Bessent has led the U.S. sanctions and economic pressure campaign against Iran, dubbed Operation Economic Outcast, since August.

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The campaign aims to push Tehran to end attacks on shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The crucial waterway has been largely closed since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The economic pressure campaign coincides with a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and includes sanctions on Middle Eastern bank branches and other financial services firms facilitating transactions with Iran.

U.S. Campaign Aims to Force Iran to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The secretary will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats and remains committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast and maintaining the blockade, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The spokesperson added that the measures are collapsing Iran's economy. The New York Times reported that U.S. officials have noted Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the U.S. and other territories overseas is limited.

U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions. American and Israeli attacks have also killed top Iranian officials, including late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.