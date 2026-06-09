U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows in April, Supported by Record Petroleum Exports

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April as exports of petroleum products and capital goods jumped to record highs, a trend that if sustained, will put trade on course to contribute to economic growth in the second quarter. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday suggested no major impact on trade flows from the U.S.-backed war with Iran, which has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April as exports of petroleum products and capital goods jumped to record highs, a trend that if sustained, will put trade on course to contribute to economic growth in the second quarter.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday suggested no major impact on trade flows from the U.S.-backed war with Iran, which has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Tariffs also appeared to be doing little to curb imports. Businesses ramping up spending on artificial intelligence helped to lift capital goods imports to a record high in April. Soaring oil exports are helping to narrow the U.S. trade gap, with tariffs playing a more minor role in slowing imports.

The trade gap contracted 1.2% to $55.9 billion, with exports increasing 2.6% to a record high of $327.1 billion and goods exports surging 4.1% to a record high of $221.3 billion. Petroleum exports increased to a record high of $36.7 billion from $27.6 billion in March, driven by higher volumes and oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict. The U.S. is a net oil exporter.

The increase in petroleum products, including crude oil, pushed exports of industrial supplies and materials to a record high of $89.0 billion. The nation's petroleum trade surplus swelled to a record high of $17.7 billion from $9.4 billion in March. Exports of capital goods increased $4.0 billion to a record high of $70.3 billion amid strong gains in computers and civilian aircraft. Consumer goods exports increased $1.7 billion.

The increase in overall exports outpaced imports, which rose 2.0% to $383.0 billion in April. Goods imports advanced 2.1% to $304.9 billion. The overall goods trade deficit contracted 2.8% to $83.7 billion. When adjusted for inflation, the goods trade gap narrowed $1.5 billion, or 1.8%, to $84.3 billion.

Trade has been a drag on gross domestic product for two straight quarters. The latest trade data bode well for GDP when excluding trade in gold. The U.S. goods trade deficit with China decreased $2.6 billion to $12.0 billion, with both exports and imports declining. The U.S. had goods trade deficits with Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico, the European Union, Canada, and South Korea among other nations.

President Donald Trump's administration has defended its protectionist trade policy as necessary to address these imbalances. The trade surplus with the United Kingdom dropped $3.8 billion to $2.6 billion in April, reflecting declines in both exports and imports. Exports of services fell $0.4 billion to $105.8 billion in April, pulled down by weakness in travel, transport and maintenance and repair services. Exports of other business services, however, increased.

Imports of services shot up $1.3 billion to $78.0 billion amid gains in transport, travel and insurance services. The housing market is showing tentative signs of stabilizing, though rising mortgage rates because of the war and still-tight inventory continue to cast a shadow over the sector. Existing home sales jumped 3.2% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.170 million units, the National Association of Realtors said in a separate report.

Home resales, which are counted at the closing of a contract, increased 3.2% on a year-over-year basis in May. The war is fanning inflation, driving up the U.S. Treasury yields that mortgages track. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has increased by about 50 basis points since the war started





KitcoNewsNOW / 🏆 13. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. Trade Deficit Petroleum Exports Capital Goods Exports Iran Conflict Tariffs Artificial Intelligence Capital Goods Imports Consumer Goods Exports Exports Imports Goods Trade Deficit Inflation Mortgage Rates Housing Market Existing Home Sales Home Resales United Kingdom Taiwan Vietnam Mexico European Union Canada South Korea

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadiens will explore trade market with Gallagher before buyoutBrendan Gallagher’s future lies beyond the Montreal Canadiens, but which teams may be interested in the veteran?

Read more »

Wembanyama embraces pressure as Spurs face 2-0 deficit in NBA FinalsSan Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama confidently accepts the spotlight in the NBA Finals despite missing a potential game-winning shot in Game 2. The young French phenom has led the team with 26 and 29 points in the first two games, and teammates express full support for him taking clutch shots. The Spurs now prepare for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden with heightened urgency, having not lost three consecutive games all season.

Read more »

The US trade deficit narrowed in April as oil exports surgedThe US trade deficit narrowed slightly in April as imports and exports rose, but a jump in US oil sent overseas led the overall gap.

Read more »

Canada’s trade surplus widens in April as soaring crude prices drive record exportsExports to the U.S. up 4.8% despite efforts to diversify trade

Read more »