U.S. to Impose Countervailing Duties on Canadian Fresh Mushrooms

The U.S. is about to impose countervailing duties on fresh mushrooms grown in Canada, as Canadian growers warn of broader risks to the farming sector on both sides of the border. The Commerce Department launched an investigation after being petitioned by U.S. growers who argued that several tax exemptions in Canada mean Canadian mushrooms are unfairly subsidized.

The U.S. is about to impose countervailing duties on fresh mushrooms grown in Canada, as Canadian growers warn of broader risks to the farming sector on both sides of the border.

The Commerce Department launched an investigation after being petitioned by U.S. growers who argued that several tax exemptions in Canada mean Canadian mushrooms are unfairly subsidized. Canadian Mushroom Growers' Association executive vice-president Ryan Koeslag says using general tax exemptions as a justification for countervailing duties could open up Canadian and American farm products to more tariffs. The three countries have until July 1 to decide if they want to renew the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement past 2036.

The U.S. also launched a separate investigation which could result in further anti-dumping tariffs on mushrooms later this year





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Countervailing Duties Canadian Fresh Mushrooms U.S. Investigation Canadian Softwood Lumber Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement Tax Exemptions Canadian Agriculture American Agriculture Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Agriculture Minister

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