The S&P 500 dropped 10% below its record as AI stocks extended losses, with the Nasdaq down 3.5% and Anthropic shares falling 10.7% after its IPO.

Stocks fell sharply Friday, pulling the S&P 500 10% below its record set last month, as the sell-off for AI stocks accelerates. The Nasdaq composite, which is more influenced by tech stocks, slumped 3.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is less exposed to big technology stocks, fell 237 points, or 0.4%, as of 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 index fell 1.4%, though it rose as much as 0.3% in early trading. It is on track for a seventh straight day of losses, which would mark the longest such streak since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

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More stocks were gaining ground within the benchmark, but AI stocks with hefty market values have a much bigger impact on the market's direction. AI stocks were responsible for Wall Street's big gains this year and are now behind the big slide for the market. The Nasdaq composite slumped 2.5% in earlier trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had more modest moves, falling 18 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 11:08 a.m. Eastern time.

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AI Stocks And Market Slump

AI stocks have been losing ground partly over worries that their big market values and heavy spending are unjustified. Fears of a bubble within the sector have also run up against the recent midterm elections, where there has been a shift in power after the GOP, seen as more friendly to the industry, suffered an electoral sweep. The big market debut for Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, fizzled on Friday with the rest of the tech sector.

The stock fell 10.7% to $86.83. It is still above its IPO price of $83 per share. It was the biggest public stock offering ever, at one point surpassing $2 trillion in value. Market debuts for tech companies are often followed by a volatile period.

SpaceX, which previously held the title for biggest IPO, rose nearly 50% in its first three days, but fell below its IPO price a month later. Chip stocks, big beneficiaries of the buildout of AI data centers, led the way lower. Nvidia is falling for the ninth day in the last 10, down 6%. The chipmaker has been under more pressure over worries about its future following the sudden downfall of a key executive.

Stocks And Yields Move Differently

Outside of tech, most stocks were gaining ground. Cheerios maker General Mills jumped 5% and homebuilder Lennar rose 4.9%. Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.95% from 5.04% late Thursday.

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Oil prices fell 0.9% to $91.07 per barrel, despite continued tension near the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. war with Iran continues. Saudi Arabia said on Friday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels had fired more missiles and drones at the kingdom days after it launched a major air campaign across Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. Iraq apparently reached a compromise with a powerful Iran-backed militia it accused of smuggling oil. In other news, Anthropic researcher says Claude solved math's greatest riddle.

Anthropic Claims And AI Volatility

The claim has not been independently verified. The AI sector remains volatile as investors weigh the implications of recent political shifts and corporate developments.