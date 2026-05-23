U.S. Stocks Thrive Amid Crypto Scramble

Despite fears and volatility, the U.S. equities continue to hold steady at fresh all-time highs. Meanwhile, the crypto market is experiencing a heavy correction, driven mostly by crypto-specific risks and factors, but with a broader shift in market risk appetite. A deeper rotation out of traditional assets might be already being priced in by some investors, and smart money could potentially buy into the market once volatility stabilizes.

A recent bullish divergence has emerged between U.S. equities and cryptocurrencies, in which the former continues to thrive while the latter faces heavy correction pressure.

Despite significant macroeconomic concerns, including the Iran-United States conflict, the Strait of Hormuz risks, inflation headline risks, and the narratives from the Federal Reserve, the major U.S. equity indices have closed the week at fresh all-time highs. The S&P 500 has gained +18% in just eight weeks, while the Dow continues to make new all-time highs.

In contrast, the crypto market has struggled, experiencing a near-10% correction in less than two weeks, with prices losing the $77,000 level. Fundamental factors contributing to this divergence include the macro volatility weighing heavily on crypto sentiment and the capital rotation into traditional assets. The latest correction in the crypto market appears to be driven by crypto-specific volatility rather than a full breakdown in broader market risk appetite.

While intelligence suggests that the door remains open for a rebound in the future once volatility stabilizes, smart money may yet rotate back to buy the dip. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks remain strongly risk-on, and the capital rotation could potentially sustain overall market risk sentiment instead of fully draining liquidity from digital assets





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Securities And Exchange Commission Cryptocurrency Market U.S. Stocks MACRO Volatility Institutional Adoption Capital Rotation Into Equities

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